Lucid Will Be Getting Its Cells From Panasonic From Now On

The Lucid Air started its career with LG Energy Solution cells in the 2170 cylindrical form factor. That’s the same one Tesla and Panasonic created for the Model 3. On the other hand, LGES pouch cells were what the Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevrolet Bolt EV had when they started facing spontaneous fires. How all these things fit together in Lucid’s decision to buy cells from Panasonic Energy is something only the EV maker can answer.

27 photos