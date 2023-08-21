Tesla Appears To Be Filming Cybertruck Promo Videos in Iceland, Hints at Winter Deliveries

Tesla Cybertruck customer deliveries are closer than ever, as the outlandish pickups are spotted now almost everywhere. A new video shows a Cybertruck filming on a glacier in Iceland, allegedly for a promotion video ahead of the imminent launch. This hints at the customer deliveries happening in winter.
Everyone is waiting breathlessly for Tesla to start Cybertruck deliveries, which should happen any moment now based on recent rumors and sightings. In the past week, we've seen more Cybertrucks driving or being transported on trailers than in the entire past year. Elon Musk promised Tesla would organize a key handover event toward the end of the third quarter, and things look like, for the first time, he will keep his promises.
Still, Tesla is in no rush to launch the Cybertruck unless everything is ready to roll. It postponed the moment for years, it can surely wait a couple of months. Previous rumors indicated that, although Tesla would have the delivery event in September, volume production will only be possible next year. This means that the first trucks delivered in September will be from a limited production run, with most reservation holders taking delivery later, possibly in the winter.
This explains why Tesla sent a Cybertruck to Iceland to film a promo video. It would be awkward to promote the Cybertruck sales in the winter with a summer video. Iceland is the perfect place for winter scenery, as some regions are covered in ice throughout the year. This further proves that the first pickups will be delivered to employees, company insiders, and perhaps some high-profile influencers.
Judging by the large production crew deployed for the promo shooting in Iceland, the video is essential for Tesla. Although Musk promised to consider advertising as a way to energize sales, Tesla continues to use price cuts instead. Still, Tesla is much more active on its social media accounts and posts monthly on its YouTube channel. The videos filmed in Iceland certainly look to be part of a larger campaign, covering not just the unveil but also website and social media promotions.
As we've found earlier, Tesla concluded the Cybertruck development and is now conducting certification tests, including crash tests, in preparation for commercial sales. Although no pricing or technical details have been announced, rumors indicate that Tesla will make both dual-motor and three-motor variants available to employees willing to take early delivery of a Cybertruck. The only solid information from Tesla revealed that the Cybertruck will have a 6+ feet bed for a total length of less than 19 feet, thus fitting into a regular garage.
Although Elon Musk said producing the Cybertruck is difficult, hinting at an expensive product, analysts believe Tesla will make it more affordable than the Ford F-150 Lightning. This means a starting price below $50,000, which should make early reservation holders extremely excited. When Ford slashed F-150 Lightning prices in July, Musk said it was still "somewhat expensive."
@elonmusk @Tesla Cybertruck at the glacier. pic.twitter.com/GWSJqNvkYc— CRAR (@carlosRdeA) August 19, 2023