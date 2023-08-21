Tesla Cybertruck Employee Deliveries Are Imminent, Dual and Three-Motor Variants Offered

Based on rumors among its staff, Tesla will soon start employee deliveries of the Cybertruck. The word goes that Tesla will offer dual and three-motor variants of the electric pickup. These rumors come shortly after two crashed Cybertrucks were spotted on a trailer in California.
For the past week, people all over the US have seen many Cybertrucks being hauled on trailers to unknown locations. My guess was that the trucks were sent to various independent testing facilities for the final certifications needed before starting the sales. These include crashworthiness ratings, EPA efficiency ratings, towing ratings, and so on. Two crashed Cybertrucks were spotted on a trailer in California, proving us right about some of them being sent to be crash-tested.
Tesla intensified the Cybertruck development over the summer, with many pickups seen testing on public roads. Several Cybertrucks have also been sent to New Zealand for winter testing at the South Hemisphere Proving Grounds, and they made the day of Tesla spotters and ute-lovers in New Zealand. These tests have also concluded, as revealed in a recent video shared on X. Two of the Tesla Cybertruck pickups sent to New Zealand were seen leaving the testing facility on a back of a trailer. According to local reports, the trucks are on their way to the US.
Above all, the Cybertruck activities around Giga Texas have intensified, with many pickups being moved in and out of the parking lots. All these frantic movements suggest that Tesla is now producing the Cybertruck at a faster rate. Considering the many Cybertrucks transported out of Giga Texas in the past week, these could be the signs that series production has already started in Austin. Based solely on this, Tesla already has enough Cybertrucks ready for a delivery event.
Still, new information shows that Tesla might start with employee deliveries before committing to actual customers. This is not unusual, as all other EV startups have delivered their first vehicles to employees. This puts the production version of that vehicle on the roads as soon as possible without risking backlash if something goes sideways after delivery. It also allows the company to report early deliveries even when production hasn't ramped up enough for significant customer deliveries.
Tesla is taking the same route with the Cybertruck, as revealed by Bill Wright, who seems to be a Tesla employee who has posted dependable information in the past. Bill says employee Cybertruck deliveries are "imminent," probably weeks away. This is not much different from my expectations and Musk's promises during the second-quarter earnings call. Tesla CEO said a delivery event will be planned in the third quarter, and we're still six weeks until it ends.
Tesla has not communicated the updated pricing or specifications, which annoys early reservation holders. They will soon have to decide whether they go through with their purchase, and they have no solid information to help them make that decision. Bill offers a tiny relief, revealing that both dual-motor and three-motor configurations of the Cybertruck will be available first. Based on his tweet, Tesla is now trying to find out who's interested in taking early delivery of the Cybertruck.
