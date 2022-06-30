Tern Unveils the NBD, Its Most Inclusive E-Bike Yet, Has an Ultra-Low Step-Through Design

Getting on and off a bike is not the most pleasant thing to do if you are a short rider, but it can become a whole lot easier with Tern’s new NBD wheeler. It’s the manufacturer’s latest model, described as an easy-to-ride, ultra-low-step electric bicycle suitable for all your urban commuting needs.
Tern keeps itself busy these days, constantly rolling out new models. Back in March, it launched its so-called “multitool of e-bikes”, namely the Quick Haul cargo e-bike. That one also has a low step-through frame and offers a cargo capacity of up to 150 kg (330 lb). It is available in two versions, the D8 and the P9, with the latter featuring a different motor, capable of delivering higher torque.
Tern’s new addition to the lineup is the NBD, which is short for New Bike Day. It’s a compact e-bike, that, according to the company, is also its most accessible bike yet, in terms of riding. Designed to allow you to easily hop on it and go, the NBD is a breeze to maneuver, giving you maximum control, thanks to its low center of gravity. Combine this with its ultra-low stepover height and you’ve got one comfortable vehicle, for both your solo rides or the ones with your kiddo on board.
The NBD comes in two models, the S5i and the P8i. The former is a few ounces lighter, tipping the scales at 51.5 lb (23.4), while the latter weighs 52.2 (23.7 kg). The S5i packs a Bosch Performance motor with 65 Nm of torque and can offer a maximum speed of 25 kph in the EU and 20 mph in the U.S. The e-bike is powered by a Bosch PowerPack 500 motor that boasts ranges between 32 and 74 miles (51 and 118 km).
The P8i comes with a Bosch Active Line Plus motor with a slightly lower torque (50 Nm) and a Bosch PowerPack 400 battery that offers 34 to 67 miles (54 to 108 km) of range on a charge.
Other significant differences between the two are that the S5i comes with a Gates Carbon Drive belt instead of a chain, it has 5 speeds instead of 8 and Magura hydraulic brakes instead of Shimano hydraulic brakes.
Both NBD e-bikes are equipped with 20” tires and come with a maximum gross weight of 140 kg (308 lb). Front and rear cargo racks are available for both models.
As for the recommended rider height, both e-bikes are suitable for people with heights between 4.8 ft and 6.2 ft (147 cm and 190 cm).
Tern’s new NBD e-bike starts at $3,900. Both models should arrive in bike shops in the first quarter of 2023.
