German-Made Maniac and Sane Raise the Bar in Cargo Bike Design, Are Ultralight but Solid

German-engineered Maniac & Sane cargo bikes aim to promote a new kind of urban transport, boasting an extremely low weight and maneuverability, while also offering generous cargo capacity.
Cargo bikes are designed as utilitarian vehicles, which means the focus is on making them sturdy and capable of carrying as much payload as possible. Most of the times, that means they are not exactly feather-light. But Martin Fleischhauer’s two cargo wheelers are game-changers, because, in addition to their impressive payload capacity, they also bring new benefits to the table: a more attractive and ultralight design and superior maneuverability.
Fleischhauer has two models available, namely the Maniac and the Sane cargo bikes. Both of them are handmade, feature carbon fiber frames, Shimano XT disc brakes, drive-by-wire cable steering, and large cargo beds. Sane’s plate is slightly bigger, measuring 820 x 475 mm (32.2 x 18.7 in), while Maniac’s cargo bed measures 620 x 400 mm (24.4 x 15.7 in). The Maniac is lighter and sportier in appearance, nicknamed the “roadster” and focusing more on the riding pleasure, while the Sane, a.k.a. the SUV, is meant for longer trips and adds in a Neodrives hub motor.
Maniac’s best-selling feature is its extremely low weight, with the cargo bike tipping the scales at 12.8 kg (28.2 lb). Not just that, but it is also dynamic and maneuverable, having the feel of a road bike. The frame weighs just 4 kg (8.8 lb) but the bike is still solid enough to handle up to 200 kg (around 441 lb). It is equipped with a 20” in the front and a 26” one in the rear, comes with Gates Carbon Drive power transmission, and a 14-speed hub gear.
The Sane is a bit heavier, at 22.8 kg (50.2 lb), but adds a Neodrives Z20 rear hub motor that delivers 40 Nm of torque and a fully integrated V8 battery with a capacity of 626 Wh. The bike can hit a speed of 16 mph (25 kph) with the electric assist. You’ve got the same payload capacity of 200 kg (441 lb) with the rider and bike’s weight taken into account.
As you would imagine, the Maniac & Sane cargo bikes are not exactly budget-friendly, with the Maniac starting at €9,995 (approximately $10,575) and the Sane at €11,995 ($12,700). You can order them both on the Maniac & Sane website.
Fleischhauer has two models available, namely the Maniac and the Sane cargo bikes. Both of them are handmade, feature carbon fiber frames, Shimano XT disc brakes, drive-by-wire cable steering, and large cargo beds. Sane’s plate is slightly bigger, measuring 820 x 475 mm (32.2 x 18.7 in), while Maniac’s cargo bed measures 620 x 400 mm (24.4 x 15.7 in). The Maniac is lighter and sportier in appearance, nicknamed the “roadster” and focusing more on the riding pleasure, while the Sane, a.k.a. the SUV, is meant for longer trips and adds in a Neodrives hub motor.
Maniac’s best-selling feature is its extremely low weight, with the cargo bike tipping the scales at 12.8 kg (28.2 lb). Not just that, but it is also dynamic and maneuverable, having the feel of a road bike. The frame weighs just 4 kg (8.8 lb) but the bike is still solid enough to handle up to 200 kg (around 441 lb). It is equipped with a 20” in the front and a 26” one in the rear, comes with Gates Carbon Drive power transmission, and a 14-speed hub gear.
The Sane is a bit heavier, at 22.8 kg (50.2 lb), but adds a Neodrives Z20 rear hub motor that delivers 40 Nm of torque and a fully integrated V8 battery with a capacity of 626 Wh. The bike can hit a speed of 16 mph (25 kph) with the electric assist. You’ve got the same payload capacity of 200 kg (441 lb) with the rider and bike’s weight taken into account.
As you would imagine, the Maniac & Sane cargo bikes are not exactly budget-friendly, with the Maniac starting at €9,995 (approximately $10,575) and the Sane at €11,995 ($12,700). You can order them both on the Maniac & Sane website.