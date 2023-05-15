Tens of People Fighting to Take This 1955 Bel Air Home, Car Is Unmolested

Getting your hands on a classic Chevrolet Bel Air isn't necessarily an impossible mission, as plenty of '55 to '57 examples are out there.
On the other hand, finding an example worth a restoration is much more difficult. I personally came across maybe tens of classic Bel Air that are nothing more than rust buckets costing less than a new iPhone.
In other words, you can buy a classic Bel Air for less than $1,000, but bringing it back to the road is going to be challenging, to say the least.
Someone on eBay has posted what looks like a super-rare find, not necessarily from a model year perspective but regarding the general condition.
This 1955 Bel Air is a 2-door hardtop that's been sitting for decades. The owner says the car was last driven in 1987, but despite sitting for 36 years, it still comes in a fascinating condition. Obviously, nobody should expect this Bel Air to be a perfect 10. That almost never happens, especially in the case of cars that spent decades in hiding.
But on the other hand, the most surprising tidbit is that this Bel Air survived the test of time in a pretty easy way, with the rust seemingly not a concern this time. The trunk and the floors look really good, but of course, anyone interested in a purchase should just go check everything in person. The undersides look solid as well, possibly as the car spent most of the time inside.
We're not getting any information about the engine, but the seller claims the car is 98 percent complete. As such, this Bel Air flexes a rare mix, as it's original, unmolested, and very complete.
It's really not a surprise that so many people are fighting to take the car home. The auction started only a few days ago but has already received over 40 bids. The top offer at the time of writing is close to $9,000, but on the other hand, the Internet must do better before finding a new home for this Bel Air.
eBay seller buckaroosky1956 has also configured a reserve, which means that the car wouldn’t sell below this secret value. Of course, we know nothing about the reserve, but it's yet to be unlocked.
If you want to check out the Bel Air in person, you can find it in Sioux City, Iowa, at least until the end of the auction. The car, which was found in a barn, retains this condition, so anyone who plans to take it home must also arrange transportation. The bidding is projected to end in 4 days, so it won't take long to figure out if this Bel Air finds a new home.
In other words, you can buy a classic Bel Air for less than $1,000, but bringing it back to the road is going to be challenging, to say the least.
Someone on eBay has posted what looks like a super-rare find, not necessarily from a model year perspective but regarding the general condition.
This 1955 Bel Air is a 2-door hardtop that's been sitting for decades. The owner says the car was last driven in 1987, but despite sitting for 36 years, it still comes in a fascinating condition. Obviously, nobody should expect this Bel Air to be a perfect 10. That almost never happens, especially in the case of cars that spent decades in hiding.
But on the other hand, the most surprising tidbit is that this Bel Air survived the test of time in a pretty easy way, with the rust seemingly not a concern this time. The trunk and the floors look really good, but of course, anyone interested in a purchase should just go check everything in person. The undersides look solid as well, possibly as the car spent most of the time inside.
We're not getting any information about the engine, but the seller claims the car is 98 percent complete. As such, this Bel Air flexes a rare mix, as it's original, unmolested, and very complete.
It's really not a surprise that so many people are fighting to take the car home. The auction started only a few days ago but has already received over 40 bids. The top offer at the time of writing is close to $9,000, but on the other hand, the Internet must do better before finding a new home for this Bel Air.
eBay seller buckaroosky1956 has also configured a reserve, which means that the car wouldn’t sell below this secret value. Of course, we know nothing about the reserve, but it's yet to be unlocked.
If you want to check out the Bel Air in person, you can find it in Sioux City, Iowa, at least until the end of the auction. The car, which was found in a barn, retains this condition, so anyone who plans to take it home must also arrange transportation. The bidding is projected to end in 4 days, so it won't take long to figure out if this Bel Air finds a new home.