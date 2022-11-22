Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Does Her Brand Ambassador Thing, Poses With 1965 Porsche 911

This year, Emma Raducanu became a Porsche brand ambassador. And she just took part in the Court Supremes project, doing her Porsche duty with a fabulous, vintage-looking photoshoot next to a 1965 Porsche 911.
Emma Raducanu took everyone by surprise last year when she won the 2021 U.S. Open. This is one of the reasons why Porsche hurried earlier this year to sign her as its latest brand ambassador. Now Emma, 20, is part of the Court Supremes photo project run by Porsche Central and Eastern Europe, Porsche AG, and photographer Radka Leitmeritz.
Leitzmeritz, photographer and Porsche enthusiast, has made a name for herself with a lot of experience in photographing celebrities for big magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. And she had Emma pose with a 1965 Porsche 911 for the shoot.
The classic coupe was prepared by Sports Purpose and was finished in St. Pierre Bleu paint job, creating the perfect prop to complement Court Supremes as an artistic homage to women's tennis.
“To shoot with a 1965 911 was an amazing experience, and even better getting to take it for a few laps afterward,” says Emma Raducanu. “For me Porsche represents style and to be a part of a project like this that combines tennis, cars, style and art photography is very cool. Radka has done an amazing job to bring these together.”
The photographer said that working with Emma was "a lot of fun," and had only praise for the 1965 Porsche 911, calling it "simply a dream."
In the past, Raducanu, who was recently seen driving a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, has previously singled out the 911 line as her favorite range, saying it was "so unique and so beautiful." She previously had a chance to take the Porsche 911 Carrera S to the racetrack at Silverstone.
The Court Supremes project started during the tournament break caused by the pandemic in 2020. Besides Raducanu, Leitmeritz previously photographed world-class players like Angelique Kerber, Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka, Martina Navratilova, Karolina Muchova, Elina Svitolina, and Petra Kvitova.
