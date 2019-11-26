autoevolution

Teleio Titan Collection: Sleek Faceless Watch Inspired by Greek Mythology

26 Nov 2019
by
Not everyone can afford to splurge on a Billionaire Watch-type of timepiece, and we’re not here to judge you for it. More affordable and still high-quality watches can be found, especially if you know where to look for them.
Teleio Watches claims you should look in their general direction. The company is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter for its brand new Titan Collection, which is comprised of sleek, elegant, faceless watches inspired by the Greek Titans.

And these pieces aren’t just flashy and / or good-looking, the maker says. They’re also accurate and high-quality, easily comparable to similar offerings in the $800 range from competitors. The only reason Teleio is able to keep prices low, it argues, is because it’s cutting out the middle man and delivering straight to the customer.

But enough about financial minutiae. Every watch in the collection comes with a highly durable, surgical grade stainless steel case, and with a matching band of stainless steel in gray or gold, or of premium grade leather. The glass is scratch-resistant and anti-glare domed sapphire crystal, and you have 2 options for movement: Quartz, Swiss Ronda Movement (Ronda 763) or Automatic, Japanese Automatic Movement (Miyota 9100).

Each watch is water resistant (5 ATM, 50 meters) and comes with a 2-year warranty. The finishing touch is the piano lacquer glazed wood box you can have it delivered in, if you’re willing to pay a little more. You know what they say, nothing in life is free.

Depending on your preference for flashiness or a more subdued style, you can pick and choose from a range of models, all named after the Titans: Cronos, Atlas, Eos, Asteria, Hyperion, Crius, Metis, Oceanus, Ophion, Perses, and Rhea. Teleio says that you won’t be disappointed, no matter which one you choose, but you’ll have to take their word for it.

Teleio is eyeing a March 2020 delivery date, assuming they’re able to reach their campaign goals. They still have a long way to go in terms of that (as of the time of writing), but they also have 23 more days in the campaign left.

