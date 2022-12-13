Technohull's New Omega 48 Is a Sleek Performance Boat That Also Offers Luxury and Comfort

Today’s sport boat builders are striving to offer not only excitement at high speeds but also luxury and comfort. Technohull’s Luxury collection is living proof that top-notch performance and luxury can go hand in hand in boat building and take cruising to the next level.
The Greek boat builder has just revealed a new model in its Luxury range, named Omega 48. The new boat introduces a brand-new design philosophy, preserving the company’s high-performance pedigree but with a greater emphasis on comfort and style compared to other builds in its lineup.
Boasting an elegant, aerodynamic profile, the Omega 48 boat is built with the boat builder’s Dynastream hull, which features a super deep V shape with twin ventilated steps. The state-of-the-art hull design, coupled with the semi-straight bow, allows the boat to pierce through the waves and offers the owner excellent handling and control at speed, even in harsh conditions.
The builders also bestowed this model with a new hardtop and a full glass windshield designed to offer seafarers optimum protection from the elements when sailing.
The length of the boat depends on the setup, meaning that it will measure 50 feet (15.2 meters) with inboards and 49 feet (14.9 meters) with outboards. Its 15.5-foot (4.72-meter) beam creates generous deck spaces, with Technohull claiming that it sets a new standard in its class in terms of deck space comfort.
Omega 40 also boasts a new layout, with the helm station designed with two rows of three shock-absorbing seats and an extra-wide console that is equipped with in-house digital management systems that offer an optimized navigating experience.
Aft of the cockpit, the boat has a large sunbathing area, a feature that hasn’t been seen before on Technohull builds. An extra couch and table, a couch with a mini bar, or a fully stocked wet bar are offered as extras. The boat also has a tender garage near the generous sunbed where the owner can store gear, water toys, and even a small dinghy.
The generous cabin below deck is equally stylish and has been outfitted with an oversized double bed, some storage space, and a separate bathroom with shower.
Propulsion options available range from twin 600-hp engines to no less than five 450-hp engines and even an inboard diesel unit.
According to Technohull’s website, orders for Omega 48 are set to open in the coming months, with its launch planned for mid-2023.
