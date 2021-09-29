This Sleek Luxury Yacht Is a Sporty Beast in Disguise, Meant for High-Speed Adventures

Some might think that they have to choose between the comfort and sophistication of a yacht and the power and speed of a sports boat because it’s impossible to have both. But the new Azimut Verve 42 proves that to be wrong by seamlessly combining performance with luxurious accommodation.
Azimut Yachts is a versatile luxury yacht builder that developed a wide range of products, from majestic superyachts to sleek and speedy smaller, but equally elegant yachts. The recent yacht shows at Cannes and Monaco, the most prestigious ones in the world, were the perfect opportunity to introduce the latest models and the most innovative luxury boats to potential customers around the world. One of Azimut’s latest models is the intriguing Verve 24.
What makes it intriguing is that, at first glance, it looks like an elegant, expensive yacht with all the premium features that are standard for these types of models, but it’s much more than that. Besides the sumptuous design and refined interior, meant for the highest level of comfort, Verve 24 is also a beast on water.
The 42-foot (12,9 meters) long yacht is based on a high-performance hull designed by Michael Peters. His unique “Stepped "V” Ventilated Tunnel” (SVVT) design, combining a deep V shape with a central stern tunnel, increases the boat’s stability during high-speed turns. It helps reduce water resistance for top performance and better stability.
The three Mercury V8 450 outboard engines were specifically chosen as the perfect propulsion system for such a dynamic yacht, like the Verve 42. A powerful, sporty boat, as well as a luxury yacht, Azimut’s new model is ideal for those who seek adrenaline-pumping adventures. It cruises at 33 knots but can reach a top speed of 45 knots, thanks to the high-performance hull and powerful 450 HP engines. By choosing these outboards, Azimut was able to keep the yacht to the lowest displacement possible and makes it easier to maneuver.
The elegant design of Verve 24 also features a side-folding bulwark that makes the beach platform more spacious, with a retractable ladder for easy water access. Plus, the innovative side window of the helm station offers an incredible view of the water for the driver during those fun high-speed rides.
