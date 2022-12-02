Valo Hyperfoil Is a New Personal Watercraft That Promises to Revolutionize Water Mobility

There is a new player in the PWC sector, and it just revealed a craft that aims to revolutionize water-based mobility. We’re talking about California-based startup Boundary Layer Technologies and their Valo Hyperfoil, an electric jet ski featuring carbon fiber hydrofoils.
Valo describes its product as a hyperfoil, explaining that “A Hyperfoil is a high-performance, semi-autonomous, electric hydrofoiling vehicle with wings to fly above the water. Think of it like a jetski, but 1000 times more awesome.”
What the startup has done was take the electric hydrofoil technology normally used on boats and surfboards and implement it on a jet ski.
The Valo Hyperfoil is powered by a 108 hp (80 kW/ 109.5 ps) electric motor and can hit a top speed of 50 knots (58 mph/ 93 kph). It can fly two people two feet (60 cm) above the water, offering over 100 min of fun between charges.
The standout feature of Valo is represented by its fully-retractable carbon fiber hydrofoils that function like a set of airplane wings under the water’s surface.
These hydrofoils elevate the watercraft above the water, while also helping with energy consumption by flying through the air. Thus, the craft offers riders a faster, smoother, and more efficient ride.
Innovation and avant-garde technology drive the Hyperfoil towards a more environmentally-friendly future without compromising on the fun factor. The company’s aim was to build a craft that leaves zero wake and zero emissions to allow customers to fully enjoy the experience and their surroundings with zero distractions.
The electric jet ski with hydrofoils is equipped with an active stability system and the builder’s proprietary Skyride flight control software. These combined offer the Valo Hyperfoil excellent balance and agility, promising riders an experience similar to what famous hydrofoil board rider Kai Lenny can do on the water.
“Valo will be a complete revolution to personal watercraft. The first Jetski was on the market 50 years ago this year, and it’s time for a major upgrade,” has said Boundary Layer Technologies’ CEO, Ed Kearny, in a statement for Electrek. “Valo will be fast, agile, and tremendously exhilarating, all while being near silent and leaving zero wake. It will be like flying a stunt plane, but on water. We see this as a completely new form of water-based mobility.”
“We are bringing all the technology we were developing for massive container ships and ferries and using it to deliver one hell of a recreational product,” Kearny continued.
The new Valo is arguably one of the most advanced personal electric watercraft ever made, so if you’re a jet ski enthusiast and want to experience the power of electric motors, this new water toy may be just what you need.
According to the product’s website, the Valo Hyperfoil will be built in limited quantities, with deliveries expected to start in the summer of 2023 in the United States.
Full-production units are said to hit the water before 2024. The production watercraft is priced at $59,000, and you can reserve one by placing a $1,000 down payment on the company’s site.
Valo describes its product as a hyperfoil, explaining that “A Hyperfoil is a high-performance, semi-autonomous, electric hydrofoiling vehicle with wings to fly above the water. Think of it like a jetski, but 1000 times more awesome.”
What the startup has done was take the electric hydrofoil technology normally used on boats and surfboards and implement it on a jet ski.
The Valo Hyperfoil is powered by a 108 hp (80 kW/ 109.5 ps) electric motor and can hit a top speed of 50 knots (58 mph/ 93 kph). It can fly two people two feet (60 cm) above the water, offering over 100 min of fun between charges.
The standout feature of Valo is represented by its fully-retractable carbon fiber hydrofoils that function like a set of airplane wings under the water’s surface.
These hydrofoils elevate the watercraft above the water, while also helping with energy consumption by flying through the air. Thus, the craft offers riders a faster, smoother, and more efficient ride.
Innovation and avant-garde technology drive the Hyperfoil towards a more environmentally-friendly future without compromising on the fun factor. The company’s aim was to build a craft that leaves zero wake and zero emissions to allow customers to fully enjoy the experience and their surroundings with zero distractions.
The electric jet ski with hydrofoils is equipped with an active stability system and the builder’s proprietary Skyride flight control software. These combined offer the Valo Hyperfoil excellent balance and agility, promising riders an experience similar to what famous hydrofoil board rider Kai Lenny can do on the water.
“Valo will be a complete revolution to personal watercraft. The first Jetski was on the market 50 years ago this year, and it’s time for a major upgrade,” has said Boundary Layer Technologies’ CEO, Ed Kearny, in a statement for Electrek. “Valo will be fast, agile, and tremendously exhilarating, all while being near silent and leaving zero wake. It will be like flying a stunt plane, but on water. We see this as a completely new form of water-based mobility.”
“We are bringing all the technology we were developing for massive container ships and ferries and using it to deliver one hell of a recreational product,” Kearny continued.
The new Valo is arguably one of the most advanced personal electric watercraft ever made, so if you’re a jet ski enthusiast and want to experience the power of electric motors, this new water toy may be just what you need.
According to the product’s website, the Valo Hyperfoil will be built in limited quantities, with deliveries expected to start in the summer of 2023 in the United States.
Full-production units are said to hit the water before 2024. The production watercraft is priced at $59,000, and you can reserve one by placing a $1,000 down payment on the company’s site.