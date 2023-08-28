Tech-Ladden Synaesthesia Yacht Concept Lets 007 Fans Experience the James Bond Lifestyle

Heart-pounding adrenaline, daring stunts, spectacular cars, futuristic gadgets, and exotic locations are some of the ingredients that helped make the 007 spy movies a highly successful series and a cultural phenomenon. Boats, ranging from cruise ships to performance speedboats to luxury sailing yachts, have also been an important component of the James Bond film for over six decades, acting as symbols of wealth, status, and high lifestyle.
Taking inspiration from the cars and vessels featured in the movies, New York-based architecture firm Gill Schmid Design has created a bonkers expedition yacht concept exclusively for fans of the 007 series. It is called Synaesthesia, measures 213 feet (65 meters) in length, and has been designed to appeal to adventure-seeking owners.
The explorer concept would be built at Dörries Yachts in Germany and is envisioned with a sturdy steel hull and a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque superstructure. Moreover, it is robust enough to tackle wild missions on the open ocean to make the owners feel like they are the protagonists of their own Bond movie.
"We are looking at an owner who likes the James Bond lifestyle, always seeking adventures at the highest level of comfort and luxury," mentioned the studio in a statement.
The vessel features expansive glazing, which helps create a deeper connection with the surrounding ocean and allows those on board to enjoy fantastic views. Additionally, the design of the superstructure, with the added structural integrity, allows for generous open interior spaces devoid of any columns.
What makes Synaesthesia stand apart is the innovation it brings to the table, as it features interesting architectural details that are sure to pique the interest of gadget and technology lovers. For instance, the glazing within is fully retractable, with sliding doors and spinning glass elements that create a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces and a flowing open-plan layout.
Besides the touch-and-go helipad, other noteworthy outdoor amenities include an alfresco dining area on the bridge deck with a glass floor that overlooks the infinity pool on the open sun deck below. There is also an impressive indoor-outdoor pool lounge that is perfect when you want some shade.
As you might expect for a 007-inspired vessel, the Synaesthesia concept's garage can accommodate a full fleet of toys, including a 33-foot limousine tender, a 33-foot RIB, and four Jet Skis. A drone store on the main deck is another surprise feature, specifically dedicated to tech-savvy spies.
In terms of interior design, the renderings show contemporary living areas that revolve around an open-concept main salon and dining room. The common areas are characterized by floor-to-ceiling windows, a white and gray color palette, and sleek, modern surfaces.
Synaesthesia is envisioned with lavish accommodation as well, with a layout that comprises a full-beam owner's suite and six guest cabins. The owner's suite comes complete with an attached lounge, a TV area, and an island bed. There is also accommodation on board for up to 17 crew members. Or should we call them henchmen?
Overall, the Synaesthesia yacht concept is a daring project that would certainly give the owners the opportunity to experience breathtaking experiences and memorable adrenaline rushes.
Inspired by the spy movies, the designers included some surprise elements, like several hidden pop-up platforms and terraces. The touch-and-go helipad is one of those elements, as it can be raised and turned into an impressive party venue.
