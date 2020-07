Taycan Turbo S vs. New 911 Turbo S Is the Best Porsche Drag Race Ever

EV

Many people think the Taycan was designed to take on the Tesla Model S . It's got roughly the same shape, four doors, and runs on electricity. But it's actually more of a science experiment for rich people to sponsor.The handling and performance are supposed to be much closer to those of a traditional Porsche. You wouldn't want to put this in autopilot mode and have a nap because it's so bewitchingly fun. It's also super-fast, and most drag races have indicated the difference between it and a Tesla is minimal at best in a straight line.One thing the Taycan lacks is a real Porsche motor. While it says Turbo S on the back, no turbos are used here, unline the 911 Turbo S. So does that negatively impact performance?As far as the specs are concerned, the new 911 Turbo S has 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, improvements of 60 horses and 37 lb-ft over the outgoing model. This comes courtesy of a new flat-six engine running 22.5 psi of boost and some of the coolest internals ever. Too bad you can't see anything when the hood is "open."The Taycan Turbo S can boost its performance from 616 horsepower to 750 hp, while twist measures 774 lb-ft of torque. Overboost is only available for short bursts, which a drag race is.So, more power, more torque, and the magic of instantpower deliver. The Taycan has this in the bad. However, we've never seen a 911 Turbo S lose that many drag races. This should be interesting!