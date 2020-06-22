Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Drag Races Audi RS4, quattro Humiliation Follows

We admit that this kind of drag race is completely irrelevant to Americans. But it's got the most powerful hot hatch in the world, namely the new Mercedes-AMG A45 S, going up against a really cool Audi power-wagon, the RS4. What's not to like?
These two couldn't be more different, as they belong to separate segments. The A 45 S is based on a regular compact hatchback, but with its aggression dialed to "Tasmanian Devil." Under the hood is the most powerful 2-liter engine yet, capable of delivering 416 horsepower.
The powertrain is the same as a CLA 45, but the little hatchback body is undeniably lighter. Meanwhile, the Audi RS4 is one of the coolest power-wagons ever made, and it belongs to the segment above.
The body is the same as the A4 allroad quattro, but lower and wider. Meanwhile, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 is shared not only with the RS5, its closest cousin, but also the big Porsche models.
Normally, the RS4 is supposed to make 444 horsepower, but we notice this one has a Milltek exhaust system that probably adds about a dozen more.
As you can probably tell, the numbers are in favor of the wagon, but a lot can happen when you race these modern rockets. Often, it's the way the AWD systems and gearboxes work that decides the race, at least in the beginning.
As Archie Hamilton puts it, the A 45 S is so quick that it can take on cars from other segments. In a previous race, it "wiped the floor" with RS3, its direct rival from Audi. And history somehow repeats itself this time as well.
In the first race, the hot hatch launches perfectly, leaving the RS4 behind. Of course, they do a second race, and this time, the Audi quattro system hooks up well. But the wagon quickly gets humiliated by its less powerful opponent.
