Tamiya RC Ford Bronco Ticks All the Right Boxes (Except for One Little Detail)

Are you fed up with the Ford Motor Company’s lack of interest in Bronco reservation holders? Are you still waiting for that order to materialize for 2022, if not for model year 2023? Delays have certainly chipped the Bronco’s appeal, and no customer satisfaction gift can make up for it.
In the meantime, toy car manufacturer Tamiya is much obliged to sell you a radio-controlled Bronco with two doors and First Edition decals. However, even this little fellow is hindered by a certain problem.
"This product is not currently available for purchase," reads the landing page for the 1/10 scale model assembly kit. Tamiya doesn’t mention what kind of supply issues are to blame, yet it’s pretty certain the RC toy car will come back much faster than the life-sized Bronco. The biggest problem that Ford currently faces with its body-on-frame utility vehicle comes in the guise of microchips, the electronic brains that run the world as we know it.
Even the card you’re using to pay contactless at Walmart uses a microchip for additional security, let alone the sandwich maker at home and the coffee machine at work. Ford chief exec Jim Farley has recently told shareholders that the semiconductor shortage would ease in the second half of the year.
Turning our attention back to the Tamiya RC Ford Bronco, the toy car is made from thermoplastics for the spare tire cover, front grille, side mirrors, door handles, and body panels. Measuring 447 millimeters in length and 252 millimeters in wheelbase, the radio-controlled model is rocking an FRP ladder frame and Ford-branded roof rack manufactured from ABS plastic.
Pictured on 12-spoke wheels mounted with semi-pneumatic rubber tires, the Tamiya RC Ford Bronco is equipped with a Type 540 electric motor that revs beyond 10,000 rpm. The life-sized Bronco doesn’t need that many revs, thanks to forced induction in the guise of single- and twin-turbo arrangements for the four- and six-pot EcoBoost powerplants.
