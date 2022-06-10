Dry Stored 1959 Ford Zephyr Is Old and Feeble, But Just as Elegant as a British Sir

For today’s car-buying audience, the Ford Zephyr is not something that rings many bells. After all, the car came and went long before many of us were around, it didn’t’ stand out of its era’s pack all that much, and it’s not really considered a timeless classic on American land, for the simple reason it was made and sold in Britain.
Why, then, are we here talking about one? That’s simple: as I was looking for a cool convertible to bring to your attention as part of autoevolution’s Open Top Month coverage, I stumbled upon this 1959 example and was simply fascinated by the Sir-like elegance it spreads.
For a short history of the model, it’s enough to say it came to be in 1950 as the carmaker’s largest passenger car in the UK, and until it exited the scene in 1972, four generations came and went, and were sold not only in Britain, but Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa as well.
The one we’re here to talk about today is a second generation, made in 1959. We found it on the lot of cars being sold on Collecting Cars, with just hours to spare until the bidding war ends.
Coming to our attention in white with a red and white vinyl interior and red soft top, the car proudly stands on tiny 13-inch steel wheels, wrapped in ancient-looking tires with white wall inserts.
The wheels spin courtesy of the feeble 2.5-liter straight-six cylinder engine, which is rated at just 85 hp from the factory. The powerplant is backed by a manual transmission, and together the two have covered over the 63-years that have passed since they were made close to 82,000 miles (132,000 km).
That mileage was achieved thanks to the efforts of the four owners it had over the years. During the last 11 years, the car traveled just 35 miles (56 km), and back in 2018, the Zephyr entered up in dry storage.
Despite its age, the car retains the proud stance it once had, and it still flaunts chromed front and rear bumpers, and headlight and taillight surrounds. Inside, we get a split-fold front bench seat, red vinyl dashboard, and the original steering wheel.
Far from perfect (but that’s only natural, given the thing’s age) the Zephyr still managed to attract five bids to its name. At the time of writing, with just seven or so hours left in the sale, the highest someone is willing to pay for it is £5,000, or about $6,200 at today’s exchange rates.
What’s important to note is that for whatever sum it ends up going the way of a new owner, it will do so under its own power, as it “reportedly starts on the button and runs well.”
For a short history of the model, it’s enough to say it came to be in 1950 as the carmaker’s largest passenger car in the UK, and until it exited the scene in 1972, four generations came and went, and were sold not only in Britain, but Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa as well.
The one we’re here to talk about today is a second generation, made in 1959. We found it on the lot of cars being sold on Collecting Cars, with just hours to spare until the bidding war ends.
Coming to our attention in white with a red and white vinyl interior and red soft top, the car proudly stands on tiny 13-inch steel wheels, wrapped in ancient-looking tires with white wall inserts.
The wheels spin courtesy of the feeble 2.5-liter straight-six cylinder engine, which is rated at just 85 hp from the factory. The powerplant is backed by a manual transmission, and together the two have covered over the 63-years that have passed since they were made close to 82,000 miles (132,000 km).
That mileage was achieved thanks to the efforts of the four owners it had over the years. During the last 11 years, the car traveled just 35 miles (56 km), and back in 2018, the Zephyr entered up in dry storage.
Despite its age, the car retains the proud stance it once had, and it still flaunts chromed front and rear bumpers, and headlight and taillight surrounds. Inside, we get a split-fold front bench seat, red vinyl dashboard, and the original steering wheel.
Far from perfect (but that’s only natural, given the thing’s age) the Zephyr still managed to attract five bids to its name. At the time of writing, with just seven or so hours left in the sale, the highest someone is willing to pay for it is £5,000, or about $6,200 at today’s exchange rates.
What’s important to note is that for whatever sum it ends up going the way of a new owner, it will do so under its own power, as it “reportedly starts on the button and runs well.”