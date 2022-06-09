Ford Recalls Big Trucks, E-Series Vehicles, Transit Vans Over Missing Tire Information

On May 11th, an upfitter notified the Ford Motor Company that a vehicle produced by the Ford Motor Company had missing tire information on the federal safety certification label. You know, the door jamb label that lists the gross axle weight rating for each axle, tire size, wheel size, et cetera.
The Critical Concern Review Group was informed of this problem the following day, which prompted the Dearborn-based automaker to ring the label supplier. The peeps at Ancor Information Management provided a list of vehicles that received labels with missing information. Further analysis found that vehicles with GVWRs of under and over 10,000 pounds (make that 4,536 kilograms) are affected, starting with 18 units of the E-Series.
The list continues with 181 examples of the F-600, followed by 1,802 units of the F-550 and 744 units of the F-450. No fewer than 1,361 examples of the F-350 are included in this recall, together with 633 units of the F-250. The 2022 model year Transit van is affected to the tune of 508 examples.
According to the attached report, “a software change at the label supplier’s printing facility to accommodate a future vehicle variant resulted in labels printed with missing information.” The aforementioned vehicles don’t feature the federally-mandated tire size, wheel size, and tire pressure information, a condition that undeniably increases the risk of a blowout.
FoMoCo isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition, but on the other hand, it has to recall no fewer than 5,247 vehicles for new labels. There will be no charge for this service. Corrected safety certification labels were introduced to the automaker’s production on May 13th, 2022.
Dealers have been informed of the recall, but known owners will be notified by first-class mail between June 27th and July 1st. In the meantime, owners can use the VIN look-up tool on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website or simply give Ford’s customer service a call.
The list continues with 181 examples of the F-600, followed by 1,802 units of the F-550 and 744 units of the F-450. No fewer than 1,361 examples of the F-350 are included in this recall, together with 633 units of the F-250. The 2022 model year Transit van is affected to the tune of 508 examples.
According to the attached report, “a software change at the label supplier’s printing facility to accommodate a future vehicle variant resulted in labels printed with missing information.” The aforementioned vehicles don’t feature the federally-mandated tire size, wheel size, and tire pressure information, a condition that undeniably increases the risk of a blowout.
FoMoCo isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition, but on the other hand, it has to recall no fewer than 5,247 vehicles for new labels. There will be no charge for this service. Corrected safety certification labels were introduced to the automaker’s production on May 13th, 2022.
Dealers have been informed of the recall, but known owners will be notified by first-class mail between June 27th and July 1st. In the meantime, owners can use the VIN look-up tool on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website or simply give Ford’s customer service a call.