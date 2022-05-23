While Ford Continues To Fill Parking Lots With Unfinished Broncos, Customers Are Giving Up

We know the car industry has a big problem with microchip shortages, which has prompted carmakers to build vehicles without critical components. They were later placed in overflow parking lots, awaiting the missing parts. Ford Bronco is one of those vehicles, and there are quite a lot of them stuck in parking lots nearby Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant.
While Ford has promised to clear the lots and ship the Broncos to customers, it appears that the problem has worsened in the past month. A video posted on the Bronco6G forum shows parked Broncos filling up a parking lot, many of them being scheduled for delivery as far as August. This is for vehicles parked since January.
“Is your Bronco sitting here on Belleville Road? Other than the few Rangers in the row closest to me (facing North), the rest are all Broncos for as far as the eye can see,” reads the post on Bronco6G forum.
Many forum users indicated that their cars have been waiting in the parking lot since January and still don’t know when they’d get the SUV. Sometimes the estimated delivery dates are pushed back repeatedly, but some people still have no clue what’s happening with their delivery. No wonder Ford customers are losing confidence (and patience).
“I am considering abandoning my order for a Jeep Wrangler or a [Toyota] 4Runner,” one customer said to Automotive News. “Those of us on Ice/Dirt Mountain are afterthoughts.”
Others on the Bronco6G forum share his disappointment. Disgruntled customers are worried that the SUVs sitting for months in the parking lots will degrade. Many consider that Ford should discount them, while some are willing to cancel their orders and move to a different brand. User Imgroot has written Ford to cancel his order due to repeated delivery delays.
“When this Bronco went down the assembly line Ford did not have all the parts to complete the build, and it was stored outside waiting on parts,” wrote Imgroot in his order cancelation letter. “Initially, it was said this was due to restraints, and it would be finished by the end of May 2022. Now there is a new update that says the vehicle may be completed sometime in August 2022. This is absolutely unacceptable for a special order to be sitting out in the elements of Michigan for over six months before being delivered.”
Bronco is such a tremendous success for Ford that the Dearborn carmaker barely keeps up with the demand. The automaker sold more than 13,000 Broncos in April, the most of any month since it launched the SUV in June 2021. While Ford is proud to have 70% of its customers coming from other brands, The Bronco misfortune might see many of them fleeing to other brands as well.
