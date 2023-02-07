Talent Manager Moe Shalizi Chose an Expensive Luxury Car as a Daily Driver

The term “daily driver” doesn’t necessarily apply to us, regular folks. But when you’re talking about a wealthy CEO who works with the rich and famous, you will find out that they have several options to choose from. And, like talent manager Moe Shalizi, most of them are expensive and luxurious.
Regular people save up money for a while to buy a car. And often, the one they buy is not exactly their dream car, but something that gets them from point A to point B. Still, they end up taking pride in it and loving it either way.
But if you have a sizable fortune, that thing changes, since you can afford almost everything your heart desires. Including more cars, houses, and everything else.
Let’s take Moe Shalizi, for example. If you’ve never heard of him, the Afghan American talent manager is the CEO of The Shalizi Group and Pick Six Records and DJ Marshmello’s manager, with a net worth of around $21 million. That comes in handy because one of his passions involves cars.
In a new post on his Instagram Stories, Shalizi revealed that he does have a daily driver, it’s just something more special than a regular Honda Accord. Because it is a luxury sedan, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Customers have two engines to choose from. The first one comes under the name S 580 4MATIC, meanwhile, the other's name is S 680. Shalizi went for the former, which is a mild hybrid, put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 engine of 496 horsepower (503 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, with an electric motor that adds 20 more horsepower and 133 lb-ft (180 Nm) of torque. Together, they sent the resources to all four wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class does belong among luxury cars, but that doesn't mean it's not fast. Because it wheezes to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than five seconds and can reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The sedan, which is based on the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz S-Class, adds an extra seven inches (19 cm) compared to the standard version, which translates into more space for the passengers in the back seat. It also offers lots of luxury features for a smooth, relaxing drive.
As he does with most of his cars, Shalizi took the sedan to his custom shop of choice, RDB LA, based in Los Angeles, California. There, it received a blacked-out makeover, boasting a two-tone dark exterior with a matte top and glossy lower half. It has been fitted with black wheels, too, in the shape of aftermarket ones from the shop itself, the RDB Wheels. Based on the repair shop’s Instagram account, Shalizi chose the model MBZ classic.
both SF90 versions, the Stradale and the Spider, a 488 Pista Spider, but also a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a McLaren 720S Spider, and a few sports cars like the Nissan GT-R and Toyota Supra. Compared to all of them, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class seems like the best option for a daily driver.
This is what a wealthy CEO uses as a daily driver
And Moe Shalizi paid extra for customization
