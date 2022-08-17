Take Control of a Fletcher-Class Destroyer and Hunt German U-Boats This Fall

Ubisoft’s Silent Hunter made submarines famous in the video game industry, just like Elite made space trading and space exploration exceedingly popular among gamers who love sci-fi. In the meantime, the submarine simulation genre has evolved and now we have many games who cover the spectrum of naval warfare.
Unlike Silent Hunter where players would command a submarine of the United States Navy, Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter puts players in the shoes of a Fletcher-class destroyer captain hunting for German U-Boats.
It’s an interesting take on an established formula, so if you’re into naval warfare, the game might have everything you wished for. Developed by Iron Wolf Studio and published by Daedalic Entertainment, Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter is first and foremost a World War 2 simulator, which means that while commandeering your warship, you’ll be tasked with important responsibilities of an anti-submarine destroyer attack team.
And according to developers, there’s a lot to take care of, especially if you’re the kind of person who wants to do everything by themselves. Otherwise, the game also features a system that allows you to automate certain tasks so that you can focus on the operational side of hunting enemy submarines.
Mainly, you’ll let the AI handle the whole process of identifying enemy vessels in the distance, plotting their projected inbound trajectories, as well positioning and commanding allied forces to intercept and attack any hostile ships.
It’s unclear whether or not the game will accommodate newcomers to the genre via in-depth tutorials, but the folks at Iron Wolf Studio state that the intricacy and attention to detail present in each navigation tool, plotting table, radar, and battle-station will provide players with a level of immersion rarely seen in the genre. I can only imagine that playing this game in VR (virtual reality) will add even more to immersion.
Apart from the authenticity of the naval instruments and procedures, a game like Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter can’t do without realistic World War II anti-submarine warfare tactics. Your warship won’t just hunt down U-Boats, but also lead escort groups meant to protect convoys against enemy submarines, so there’s a little bit of variety when it comes to tasks too.
If you’re determined to try this one out, we have some good and bad news. The good news is Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter will be available on PC on September 28. Unfortunately, the game is a Steam Early Access title, which means you won’t be getting the full experience next month. Those interested can add Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter to their Steam wishlists starting today.
