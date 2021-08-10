The Deadliest Submarines Are Coming to World of Warships This Month

For the first time since the launch World of Warships, the biggest naval warfare MMO, players will get to take control of lethal submarines and put them to the test in Ranked Battles. A new update that will be deployed this week will be add this new ship type, which will also be available in co-op battles, so that players can test them out before engaging in Ranked Battles.
It’s true that submarines might be fragile, but they are the closest thing to a so-called stealth hunter. Developer Wargaming tried to recreate both the excitement and anxiety that derives from serving on a submarine that’s on a hunt.
The diving depth of a submarine in World of Warships will affect its detectability, viewing range, and interactions with other ship types and submarines. There will be only four submergence levels available for players: surface, periscope depth, operating depth, and maximum depth.
Moving on to weaponry, submarines will mainly carry acoustic homing torpedoes. Players will have to use the sonar ping mechanics to increase the potential effectiveness of their torpedo salvos.
To better accommodate the addition of a new ship type, the folks at Wargaming announced that players will receive a completely new skill tree specifically for submarines, while some of the skills of other ships will receive additional effects that are designed to counter submarines.
Now, if you’d rather hunt submarines instead of driving one, there are plenty of methods to do that. Many destroyers and some light cruisers use depth charges to hit submarines that are lurking in the depth. Also, battleships can call anti-submarine defense aircraft.
Alongside submarines, Wargaming announced the return of USS Missouri, one of the most famous historical ships. The vessel will become available for purchase in exchange for in-game currency during an event dedicated to the end of World War II.
The diving depth of a submarine in World of Warships will affect its detectability, viewing range, and interactions with other ship types and submarines. There will be only four submergence levels available for players: surface, periscope depth, operating depth, and maximum depth.
Moving on to weaponry, submarines will mainly carry acoustic homing torpedoes. Players will have to use the sonar ping mechanics to increase the potential effectiveness of their torpedo salvos.
To better accommodate the addition of a new ship type, the folks at Wargaming announced that players will receive a completely new skill tree specifically for submarines, while some of the skills of other ships will receive additional effects that are designed to counter submarines.
Now, if you’d rather hunt submarines instead of driving one, there are plenty of methods to do that. Many destroyers and some light cruisers use depth charges to hit submarines that are lurking in the depth. Also, battleships can call anti-submarine defense aircraft.
Alongside submarines, Wargaming announced the return of USS Missouri, one of the most famous historical ships. The vessel will become available for purchase in exchange for in-game currency during an event dedicated to the end of World War II.