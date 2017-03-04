Tag Heuer Porsche 911 R Look Timeless, Mixes Blue and Red Wheels

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephilles, we are thrilled to bring you the Tag Heuer 911 R days before the one-off is set to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.





Oh, and let's not forget the Monaco watch the racer wore during the filming of Le Mans back in 1971 - the time specialist has reissued the Monaco collection, so we'll once again get to meet the square blue dial piece, with its left-hand crown.



The timepiece association brings us an awesome opportunity, as we can see the name of the specialist adorning the hood, as well as replacing the traditional Porsche decals on the side of the Zuffenhausen machine.



And if you thought the This majestic Porsche 911 R isn't the only part of the Tag Heuer Geneva adventure

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to check out the clutch special, along with two other contraptions Tag Heuer will showcase at the Swiss venue.



We'll start by mentioning the Red Bull Racing - Tag Heuer 2017 Showcar, whose Formula One aura shines even if the thing can barely be seen in the background of the video. Oh, and by the way, the company will also bring the Formula E showcar to Geneva.



Last, but certainly not least, the clip allows us to throw a glance at the



Those of you who are familiar with the image of Steve McQueen as a racing icon dressed in the colors of the Swiss watchmaker (more on that below) will be touched by the livery of the rear-engined coupe.Oh, and let's not forget the Monaco watch the racer wore during the filming of Le Mans back in 1971 - the time specialist has reissued the Monaco collection, so we'll once again get to meet the square blue dial piece, with its left-hand crown.The timepiece association brings us an awesome opportunity, as we can see the name of the specialist adorning the hood, as well as replacing the traditional Porsche decals on the side of the Zuffenhausen machine.And if you thought the Brewster Green example of the 2017 Porsche 911 R we recently showed you is crazy, you should see the one we have here. For one thing, the wheels have different colors for each side of the machine.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to check out the clutch special, along with two other contraptions Tag Heuer will showcase at the Swiss venue.We'll start by mentioning the Red Bull Racing - Tag Heuer 2017 Showcar, whose Formula One aura shines even if the thing can barely be seen in the background of the video. Oh, and by the way, the company will also bring the Formula E showcar to Geneva.Last, but certainly not least, the clip allows us to throw a glance at the Audi R8 LMS No. 28, a star of the 2015 season, whose trophy cabinet includes the 24 Hours of Nurburgring title.