Tag Heuer Opens New Store in Rome, Italy, Brings Patrick Dempsey and Porsche 963

Opening up a new store always includes a big party, especially if you’re a huge company like Tag Heuer. And thanks to its collaboration with Porsche, they had the newly unveiled 963 race car outside, plus Porsche brand ambassador Patrick Dempsey.
The name Tag Heuer weighs a lot in the watch industry. In 2021, the luxury watchmaker joined forces with German premium carmaker Porsche for a global partnership. And since then, their collaboration seemed quite fruitful, with several car-inspired luxury watches.
Now, Tag Heuer just opened up a new luxury store in Rome, Italy, on Via dei Condotti, next to several other luxury stores. For the grand opening, Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of TAG Heuer, was joined by Patrick Dempsey, car enthusiast, aspiring racing driver, and brand ambassador for Porsche Design Eyewear.
The former Grey’s Anatomy actor showed off his brand-new look, with a bleached hairstyle, and dressed up to the nines for the event. Dempsey is a car enthusiast with a passion for Porsche, which is why the brand chose him last year to promote their eyewear line.
The Porsche 963 prototype present at the event is supposed to make its official racing debut next year at the Rolex 24 competition in Daytona in January, but it has been officially unveiled early this summer, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.
The Porsche 963 is the result of the resumed collaboration between Porsche Motorsport and Team Penske. It has modern features, but it was based on the 956 and the 962 classics. However, it sports new headlight design and a rear light bar similar to the one found on the 992 generation of the 911 lineup. Its paint job combines black, white, and red, to give it a traditional Porsche race car look.
Compliant with the LMDh regulations, the Porsche 963 is based on an LMP2-category chassis, supplied by Multimatic. It is powered by a 4.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, assisted by an electric motor, putting out a combined output of 671 horsepower (680 ps). The engine is based on that of the 918 Spyder hybrid sports car and is designed to run on renewable fuels, which means a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.
Of course, the Porsche 963 didn’t show off its power at the grand opening of the new Tag Heuer store, but it did look impressive there.
