SV Is the New SVR in the New-Gen Range Rover Sport Lineup, V8 Power Included

Earlier this week, our spies caught the new Range Rover Sport SV testing at the Nurburgring in Germany. Fast-forward to today, and we have the footage to go with it.
But what exactly is the Range Rover SV? As we briefly explained in the title, it is the new designation of the Range Rover Sport SVR. Land Rover may have dropped the R from its suffix, but it remains the same punchy crossover that will take on similar models from BMW, Audi, and other brands.
True enthusiasts are probably interested in what powers it, and all fingers point toward a V8. It is likely BMW's 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged unit that the British firm's engineers probably tweaked. The output and torque are still well-preserved secrets and should remain so until the grand unveiling later this month, but we have a clue about them.
You see, the BMW X5 M Competition uses the same engine, and it is good for 616 brake horsepower or 625 metric horses/460 kilowatts. It develops 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque and rockets the German model to 60 mph (97 kph) in just over 3.5 seconds. Order yours with the available M Driver's Pack, and you will eventually see 177 mph (285 kph) on the speedometer, assuming you can find a long straight where you can safely and legally hit such dizzying (for a crossover) speeds.
If you have any doubt that it uses a V8, then all you have to do is scroll down and click the play button on the video shared below. Shot at the Nurburgring, it shows the upcoming Range Rover Sport SV being pushed through the apexes, and occasionally, you can hear the rumble of the eight-banger. The vehicle will feature a re-tuned chassis for improved cornering over the rest of the lineup, beefy brakes, and perhaps some other mechanical upgrades that will make it a high-riding dream machine.
Expect a sportier design with new front and rear bumpers, a different grille, a new diffuser, and four exhaust pipes. The interior should be modified with front sports seats and the usual unique upholstery maybe stitched together with contrasting string. The infotainment screen and digital dials are believed to get a few upgrades of their own, and Land Rover promises some "innovative world-first, sector-first, and Range Rover-first technologies" when it comes to this super crossover that is about to premiere.
Speaking of which, the firm has stated that the wraps will officially come off on May 31. The model will first be offered in a limited edition, which will be available "by invitation only” and should feature several enhancements over the normal Range Rover Sport SV. More about it will be revealed in due course.
