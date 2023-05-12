New Range Rover Sport SV Hunts Apexes at the 'Ring Ahead of This Month's Unveiling

A couple of weeks ago, Land Rover stepped forward to tease the upcoming Range Rover Sport SV. There's no typo here, as for the new generation, the British auto marque has dropped the R from its suffix.
The V8 power is still the recipe here, only instead of a supercharged 5.0-liter unit, it will use a twin-turbo 4.4-liter mill sourced from BMW. On the X5 M Competition, it develops 616 hp (625 ps/460 kW), with the thrust standing at 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Land Rover's upcoming high-performance crossover may have similar numbers and should be just as fast. We reckon it will be capable of dealing with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in a little over three and a half seconds. The X5 M can do it in 3.7 seconds, and it will eventually top out at 177 mph (285 kph) as long as you order it with the optional M Driver's pack.
As seen on the latest scooped tester, which our spy photographers spotted at the (in)famous Nurburgring racetrack in Germany, it will set itself apart from the non-SV variants by featuring a sportier design. Look for a new grille, bigger bumpers at both ends, a more prominent diffuser at the rear, and fatter side skirts. It will also have four exhaust tips and uprated brakes backing up the exclusive wheels wrapped in grippy tires. We expect it to launch with a few exclusive color options, and special logos will decorate the exterior.
Contrast stitching and maybe piping should be found on the inside, bedecking the front sports seats, center console, dashboard, and door cards. Look for additional carbon fiber trim to further emphasize its sporty nature and a few tweaks to the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Everything else will carry over from the new-gen Range Rover Sport, and this includes the same amount of technology, comfort, and safety gear.
Nevertheless, it might get extra stuff to differentiate it from the standard versions, with the car marker mentioning "a number of innovative world-first, sector-first, and Range Rover-first technologies" in last month's teaser. They also referred to it as a "performance champion." It should be a slightly slower and more affordable alternative to the exotic super crossover segment comprising the Aston Martin DBX707, Lamborghini Urus, and Ferrari Purosangue.
As for the when it is due part, Land Rover has announced that the all-new Range Rover Sport SV will premiere at the end of the month. It will be showcased on May 31 and will be offered in a limited edition at first, "by invitation only," the manufacturer claims, so look forward to additional gadgets and maybe a few stylistic tweaks for this model.
