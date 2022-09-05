Suzuki Updates the V-STROM 1050 and Introduces the Off-Road Dedicated V-STROM 1050DE

The V-STROM has a rich heritage in the adventure tourer class. Launched in 2002, it has won the hearts of riders all around the world and has continued to improve year by year. Marking its 20th anniversary, a new version of the V-STROM has now been born.
I won’t bore you with too many details, but let’s look at the most critical updates for the model.
First, the new 1050 has a bi-directional quick-shift system, allowing up and downshifts without the need to operate the clutch or throttle. Moreover, the motorcycle features the S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System). Long story short, it’s a system that analyzes input from different bike sensors and helps provide the best riding experience. It’s linked to the throttle control, A.B.S. braking system, cruise control, and others. The upgrade that the Suzuki team will bring to the S.I.R.S. is that the cruise control system will allow wider speed range and gear positions.
With touring in mind, the TFT LCD meter, which displays the status of the S.I.R.S., has also been upgraded to improve usability and convenience when riding long distances.
Next up is the 1050DE, created for riders that set out on different road surfaces. You can choose the G (gravel) mode in the traction control system or cancel the A.B.S. for the rear brake, making riding over gravel roads more stable and comfortable. The 21-inch wheels on the front and semi-block pattern tires on the front and rear further help it to tackle gravel.
Compared to the standard model, it has shock-absorbing handlebars wider by 20mm on each side, aluminum engine protectors that safeguard the lower part of the engine, and accessory bars so you can quickly attach all your belongings. It also boasts a dedicated chassis geometry optimized for off-road riding and a longer swingarm, among other more minor changes.
Both models will be on sale mainly in Europe and North America starting in January 2023.
Check out a detailed video about the new and improved V-STROM below.
