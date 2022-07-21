Susie and Toto Wolff's Son Jack Already Learning How to Race, Driver in the Making

When your parents are big names in motor racing, it’s impossible not to get the same passion for it. This applies to Jack, Susie and Toto Wolff’s five-year-old son, who is now learning how to race.
Jack Wolff, the son of Mercedes-AMG F1 Petronas Team Principal Toto Wolff and Formula E's ROKiT Venturi Racing CEO Susie Wolff, is very passionate about cars and speed. The five-year old is Lewis Hamilton’s biggest fan and a potential future racing driver.
In a series of videos and pictures shared on Susie Wolff’s social media account, we see that Jack is now getting ready to learn how to race. His father, Toto Wolff, was there to guide his young one, with Susie adding the text: “Learning the racing lines.”
She later added a video of Jack already in his small kart, driving on the track. Obviously, it all happened with his best friend, John, Brazilian racing driver Augusto Farfus Jr’s son. Susie commented next to the video: “Inseparable off track and on track… looks like we’ll be spending even more time trackside…”
This isn’t the first time Jack showed his passion for racing. A few months ago, he dressed as Lewis Hamilton in a 'Dress as your favorite character' event at school. In April, his fifth birthday party, which was held earlier this year because his parents had to attend a race, was obviously race-themed, too.
The birthday boy had his own custom kart from Kart Republic with the same color palette as the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, plus a black and white cake with a racing car figure on top.
Fans couldn’t miss the fact that, while driving, Jack seemed to be wearing a purple helmet, similar to what Lewis Hamilton usually has. Given their background, both Jack and John could represent future motorsport legends.
