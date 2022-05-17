Susie and Toto Wolff's Son Jack Got a Chance to Sit in Niki Lauda’s 1972 Ferrari F1 Car

More on this:

1 Susie and Toto Wolff's Son Celebrates 5th Birthday in Advance With Racing Theme Party

2 Susie Wolff Wears Blue Power Suit, Matches Mercedes-AMG G 63

3 Susie and Toto Wolff's Son Jack Dressed Up as His Favorite Character, Lewis Hamilton

4 Toto and Susie Wolff Have a "Small Spin" in the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

5 Susie Wolff Gets Promoted, She's CEO of Venturi Racing, With D'Ambrosio As Team Principal