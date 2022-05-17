Susie and Toto Wolff's Son Jack Got a Chance to Sit in Niki Lauda’s 1972 Ferrari F1 Car

Before Charles Leclerc crashed Niki Lauda’s 1972 Ferrari F1 car at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, Susie and Toto Wolff’s son, Jack, got a chance to sit in the iconic racing car.
When your parents are both Team Principals of famous racing teams, it’s hard to stay away from the sport. And Susie and Toto Wolff’s son Jack is just as involved in the motor racing as his parents. He even had a racing-themed birthday party when he turned five in early April. Prior to that, he dressed up as Lewis Hamilton for his 'Dress Up as Your Favorite Character' day at school.
Now, the little one had another major opportunity: to sit in Niki Lauda’s 1972 Ferrari F1 car at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. That’s quite an accomplishment for a five-year-old, given that not many actual Formula One drivers got to do it.
Charles Leclerc was an exception over the weekend. The current F1 points leader took the iconic Ferrari 312B3 for a demonstration lap, but lost control of it, dislodging the rear wing. The Monegasque racing driver started gesticulating right after the impact, hinting that there were some issues with the brakes.
He later explained: “I lost the brakes. I lost the brakes! I braked, the pedal was hard, and it went to the floor. I was lucky to have it at that moment, because if I had had it at another place, it was no good... the problem is that I got scared. I arrived normally in the corner.”
Since he’s not a racing driver (yet?), Jack Wolff posed in the iconic racing car with his best friend, John, Brazilian racing driver Augusto Farfus Jr’s son. Farfus captioned the picture, which included him, Susie, and Toto: “Past, present and future motorsport legends in one picture.”
The 312B3 that Jack sat in is said to belong to Cologne-based company Methuselah Racing.
Now, the little one had another major opportunity: to sit in Niki Lauda’s 1972 Ferrari F1 car at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. That’s quite an accomplishment for a five-year-old, given that not many actual Formula One drivers got to do it.
Charles Leclerc was an exception over the weekend. The current F1 points leader took the iconic Ferrari 312B3 for a demonstration lap, but lost control of it, dislodging the rear wing. The Monegasque racing driver started gesticulating right after the impact, hinting that there were some issues with the brakes.
He later explained: “I lost the brakes. I lost the brakes! I braked, the pedal was hard, and it went to the floor. I was lucky to have it at that moment, because if I had had it at another place, it was no good... the problem is that I got scared. I arrived normally in the corner.”
Since he’s not a racing driver (yet?), Jack Wolff posed in the iconic racing car with his best friend, John, Brazilian racing driver Augusto Farfus Jr’s son. Farfus captioned the picture, which included him, Susie, and Toto: “Past, present and future motorsport legends in one picture.”
The 312B3 that Jack sat in is said to belong to Cologne-based company Methuselah Racing.