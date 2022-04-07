Susie and Toto Wolff's Son Celebrates 5th Birthday in Advance With Racing Theme Party

Time does fly, and Susie and Toto Wolff’s son, Jack, will be turning 5 years old in a few days. But, since it’s a racing week, the power couple celebrated Jack’s birthday earlier, and, naturally, it was race-themed.
Ahead of Jack’s fifth birthday on April 10, Susie and Toto Wolff decided to hold the celebration earlier. Since it's a race weekend, with the teams flying out to Australia, Susie and Toto decided to celebrate Jack’s birthday on April 6. And given that both his parents are huge names in the racing world, the kid couldn’t be anything but passionate about the sport, too. And the celebration obviously included a racing theme.
The soon-to-be five-year-old had his own custom kart from Kart Republic with the same color palette as the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team.
In one of the pictures shared on her Instagram Stories, Susie commented: “Of course it had to be a racing car birthday. At least we could color coordinate.”
His cake was black and white, it had a racing car figure on its top, and it read “Happy birthday Jack.”
She also added a picture of Jack and his best friend in a racing kart, with Susie’s silver Mercedes-Benz W113 (also known as Pagoda) behind them in the background.
Last year, the power couple also held the festivities in advance. In an interview, the two admitted they had to “pretend” his birthday was earlier than it actually was, so they could be with him to celebrate it. According to Susie’s Instagram, they partied in Bahrain, as you can see below, just a few days after the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix held on 28 March.
Not long ago, Jack also dressed up like Lewis Hamilton as his favorite character for school. And given that his father is one of the shareholders at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, one might say Jack can have any kind of future he wants on or around the racetrack.
