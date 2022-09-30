Super-Solid 1966 Chevy El Camino Is Ready to Make Restomod Dreams Come True

The El Camino wasn’t necessarily the most popular Chevrolet model during the ‘60s, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given the Impala was the one catching everybody’s attention.
On the other hand, the El Camino continued to grow its customer base, especially as the parent company managed to further refine its offering with additional improvements. For example, while the ’66 model sported the same bed design as its predecessors, it also came with new end sheet metal, a new grille, and so much more.
In terms of engines, the GM brand offered quite a lot of options.
First of all, the base engine on both the El Camino and the El Camino Custom was the 194 (3.1-liter) six-cylinder unit with 120 horsepower. The base V8 was the super-famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower.
Customers who wanted a little bit more power but without losing the focus on economic driving could go for the optional six-cylinder, which this year came in the form of a 230 (3.7-liter) rated at 140 horsepower. As for V8s, Chevrolet offered a little bit of something for everybody, with the lineup peaking at 360 horsepower on the almighty 396 (6.5-liter).
The El Camino that barn-finder i*find*u*flip is selling on eBay no longer has an engine or a transmission, but on the other hand, it flexes a super-solid shape that seems to check all the right boxes for a restomod.
This is good news, there’s no doubt about it, especially as the El Camino typically makes for a very desirable restomod project anyway.
The bed is impressively solid, and according to the owner, the car has already received new metal on the floors. There’s indeed some rust, but based on the provided photos, dealing with it should be a rather easy job.
The project looks tempting, especially as the auction starts at $300. However, a reserve is also in place, so it’ll be interesting to find out how high the bidding must go to unlock it.
