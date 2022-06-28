1983 Chevy El Camino Is So White You'll Need Sunglasses to Bid on It

Chevrolet made headlines when they launched the first-generation El Camino toward the end of the 1950s, and more than seven decades later, fully restored, and/or highly modified copies still turn many heads.
The pictured example came out in 1983, which makes it part of the fifth generation, made at various plants all over the United States and in Canada, Mexico, and even in Iran. Beneath the instantly recognizable body lies the platform shared with the era’s Chevrolet Malibu and GMC Caballero, and under the hood sits the 350 V8.
Paired to an automatic transmission, the engine was offered alongside a variety of V6 units, as well as several V8s, including a diesel. By the looks of it, the power unit is in good overall condition. Then again, the same can be said about the entire car, bar that too-white-for-its-own-good paint finish, this writer believes. The bulging hood, made of fiberglass, 15-inch classic wheels, and that famous bed, which comes with a tonneau cover, in this case, contribute to the look-at-me styling.
Opening the door reveals the classic interior, with a single bench and two backrests separated by an armrest. These are wrapped in blue leather and cloth upholstery, with the same shade noticeable throughout the cabin. The car has wooden inserts in the dashboard, three gauges in the center console, two-spoke steering wheel, column-mounted gearshift lever, sunroof, and air conditioning.
According to Mecum, which is responsible for selling it at the Orlando auction, scheduled for July 6-9, this 1983 Chevrolet El Camino also features power steering, and power disc brakes, in addition to the power windows and door locks. The old-timer is one of the stars of the event, and that alone should tell interested parties that they’re not looking at a bargain. How much do you think it will change hands for?
