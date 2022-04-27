Stunning Superyacht Explorer With Winter Garden and Basketball Court Is Off the Market

After a solid but very surprising 2021 in terms of yacht sales, 2022 is putting a damper on the market of new builds, even with an increase in the amount of reductions to the original asking price. But one shipyard that’s not hurting is Australia-based SilverYachts.
In February this year, SilverYachts announced a new entry to its Silver World Explorer Series and the shipyard’s sixth build, a stunning, military-inspired superyacht explorer called Globalfast. Delivery for the 85-meter (280-foot) vessel was scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.
Globalfast sold ahead of delivery in an off-the-market deal, Superyacht Times reports. This means that the public doesn’t get access to details like the identity of the owner or the price, but considering that Globalfast is one of the most anticipated superyachts of 2022, this is the kind of stuff that’s bound to come out soon.
Globalfast shares the same military-inspired, utilitarian design as its predecessors, but this time in a larger footprint. Offering 1,504 GT of interior volume across four decks, with a design and naval architecture by prestigious firm Espen Oino, Globalfast represents the pinnacle of the hottest naval trend right now, that of superyachts with explorer capabilities.
As a superyacht, it offers plenty of space for alfresco entertaining, including numerous lounges and tanning areas, a basketball court, a jacuzzi, a private deck for the owner, a winter garden that can become a formal entertaining space but is accessible only by the owner’s invite, a beach club, and panoramic views.
As an explorer, it comes with expandable main deck, storage for several RIBs and water toys, a certified helideck and hangar, and the promise of a far-reaching, high-performance vessel. Speaking of which, Globalfast is powered by twin MTU engines that take it to top speeds of 23 knots (26.5 mph / 42.5 kph), offering a range of 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles / 8.334 km) when cruising at 18 knots (20.7 mph / 33.3 kph).
As noted above, a price point hasn’t been mentioned regarding this superyacht explorer. That said, in 2018, another SilverYachts vessel, the Silver Fast, asked €66.5 million ($70.7 million at the current exchange rate) – and only after a €13 million ($13.8 million) price reduction. Which is to say, these superyacht explorers are a lot of things, but cheap is not one of them.
