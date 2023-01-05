Stunning Custom Explorer Fetches $10M as Former Owner Goes for an Even Bigger Toy

Most celebrities are happy to just enjoy spectacular superyachts occasionally, during lavish summer vacations, but millionaires who are truly passionate about boating want to dive deep into the design and construction process. What’s surprising is that they’re also ready to part with the vessels they helped customize, as soon as something better comes along. No wonder you hear about “serial yacht owners” so often in this industry.
If we’re to believe the yachting enthusiasts who are wealthy enough to have bespoke superyachts built for them, there’s nothing like watching these luxury toys come to life, and participating every step of the way. The process itself can be so exciting that they feel compelled to go through it over and over again, with new vessels.
This is certainly true for the initial owner of the gorgeous Italian explorer Hvalross, originally named Galego. The third hull in the popular Darwin Class fleet of the renowned CdM (Cantiere delle Marche) the 102-footer (31 meters) was delivered in 2017, after being built to the exact specifications of its owner.
Designed as a powerful explorer ready for daring adventures at sea, Hvalross was made even more special by the specific modifications required by its savvy and creative owner. With a 244 GRT and a unique layout, this not-so-big luxury yacht offered the generous spaces of much bigger yachts.
This included room for an impressive garage, big enough to fit in several tenders, various water toys, and even a complete diving center. The sundeck was also personalized, because the CdM customer wanted a fully-equipped gym that would be just as good as the one back home. As a result, the yacht’s sundeck boasts a large fitness area complete with a pool, as well as a generous lounge area centered around a cocktail bar.
Plus, since customizing any kind of vehicle also means that you get be as comfortable as you wish, the owner made sure that the interiors would be fit for taller people – all interior heights grew to more than two meters, with doors and windows changing sizes accordingly.
As for the interior style, things like Hermes wallpaper, and 90% of the walls being covered in handcrafted leather will give you an idea of just how luxurious this yacht is.
After all that work to customize it, it’s no wonder that the owner went on to spend around four months per season onboard his explorer. However, this also made him realize that he wanted even more space for a huge jet tender, which is why he moved on to another CdM build, the 131-foot (40 meters) Flexplorer.
Still a great choice in its size range, not to mention the beautiful customization, Hvalross went on to different ownerships, most recently fetching no less than €9.7 million ($10 million). What was initially one man’s creative project will now be enjoyed by someone new, and maybe transformed once again.
