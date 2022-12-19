Stunning and Almost Factory-Direct Maserati MC20 to Be Sold

Maserati refers to the 2022 Maserati MC20 as the 'Halo Car' as it marks a new era for the Trident's brand reemergence back into supercar production the company abandoned when it ceased production of the Enzo Ferrari-based MC12 in 2005.
This example of the spectacular MC20 is virtually fresh off the assembly in Bologna, Italy, with just 117 (188 km) miles on the dial and not a scratch to be seen in the vast portfolio of photographs provided above.
It is finished in a brilliant Rosso Vincente hue over two-tone Cuoio that appears burnt orange to copper in the sunlight. The color was a $10,000 (9,411 euro) factory option. Another $27,750 (26,116 euro) was spent on additional factory options, including heated seats, a carbon fiber engine cover, red brake calipers, and a suspension lifter.
Its Birdcage Glossy Black Diamond wheels are of the 20-inch (50.8 cm) variety, surrounded by custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza tires, designed specifically for Maserati's return to the supercar segment.
An all-new all-new “Nettuno” 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that incorporates a twin-injection pre-chamber combustion system borrowed from Formula One is at the heart of the MC20. The power plant produces a hefty 621 hp (463 kW / 630 ps), enabling the 3,307-pound (1,500 kg) car to blast from 0-60 (0-97 kph) in 2.9 seconds and top out at 202 mph (325 kph).
Matching a stunning street appeal is an interior that screams quality, class, and comfort. The dashboard is simple and uncluttered, with two 10-inch (25.4 cm) screens calling out the car's performance and infotainment features. The most distinctive feature in terms of instrumentation is the design driving mode selector dial, inspired by a luxury watch.
The Alcantara seats, door panels, and other interior accents provide the class and comfort of the cockpit. As pictured, the two-toned color scheme pairs really nicely with the exterior finish.
For those that were disappointed to learn the 2022 Maserati MC20 had sold out, now is your chance to get your hands on a practically brand spanking new one at the Sotheby's Phoenix, Arizona, auction to be held on January 26, 2023, at the Arizona Biltmore.
It is finished in a brilliant Rosso Vincente hue over two-tone Cuoio that appears burnt orange to copper in the sunlight. The color was a $10,000 (9,411 euro) factory option. Another $27,750 (26,116 euro) was spent on additional factory options, including heated seats, a carbon fiber engine cover, red brake calipers, and a suspension lifter.
Its Birdcage Glossy Black Diamond wheels are of the 20-inch (50.8 cm) variety, surrounded by custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza tires, designed specifically for Maserati's return to the supercar segment.
An all-new all-new “Nettuno” 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that incorporates a twin-injection pre-chamber combustion system borrowed from Formula One is at the heart of the MC20. The power plant produces a hefty 621 hp (463 kW / 630 ps), enabling the 3,307-pound (1,500 kg) car to blast from 0-60 (0-97 kph) in 2.9 seconds and top out at 202 mph (325 kph).
Matching a stunning street appeal is an interior that screams quality, class, and comfort. The dashboard is simple and uncluttered, with two 10-inch (25.4 cm) screens calling out the car's performance and infotainment features. The most distinctive feature in terms of instrumentation is the design driving mode selector dial, inspired by a luxury watch.
The Alcantara seats, door panels, and other interior accents provide the class and comfort of the cockpit. As pictured, the two-toned color scheme pairs really nicely with the exterior finish.
For those that were disappointed to learn the 2022 Maserati MC20 had sold out, now is your chance to get your hands on a practically brand spanking new one at the Sotheby's Phoenix, Arizona, auction to be held on January 26, 2023, at the Arizona Biltmore.