Stunning 1981 Rolex GMT Master Ages to Perfection, Turns Into Hot Lava

Vintage watches sell for record prices when they’re in mint condition, when you can’t even tell that they’ve been around for decades or more. Every once in a while, though, comes a timepiece made even more beautiful by what would otherwise be deemed a flaw.
Take this Rolex as an example: it’s a 1981 Rolex GMT Master Ref. 16785 in yellow gold, with a spotty patina on the dial that makes it look as if it’s made of molten lava. This spotty patina, which would have otherwise brought down the price of the timepiece, is what actually makes it stand out.
Vintage watch dealer Craft and Tailored has named the piece Hot Lava and is selling it for $40,000. It’s open to suggestions to the name, but won’t change its mind about the price tag: this is an exquisite watch in excellent condition, made to look even more beautiful by aging.
“The rootbeer ‘Hot Lava’ nipple dial is absolutely stunning, the metallic brown dial has taken on a gorgeous patina of vibrant orange flecks consistent across the dial,” the dealer says.
Other than that, the Rolex has been kept in very good condition and shows few signs of wear. It’s been serviced with the dealer and comes with a 1-year warranty.
“The tritium lume plots have aged to a nice golden coloration and exhibit no degradation under U.V. light inspection,” the dealer writes. “The original tritium hands have aged a shade lighter than the dial but match the overall look and feel of the watch, under U.V. light inspection the hour hand shows some minor lume loss, the minute, GMT, and sweep-seconds hands all remain fully intact.”
Rolex GMT was launched in 1954, at the request of Pan Am, which needed a new watch for its pilots, one that could keep two different time zones at once. To that end, Rolex included a fourth hand, so that when the wearer rotates the bezel, he or she can tell time in a second time zone. Rolex Ref. 16758 debuted in 1980 and ran until 1988. This particular piece incorporates a soft-hued, 18-carat gold, sapphire crystal and a clicking mechanism on the bezel.
Since the dealer is asking for alternatives to the name Hot Lava, followers on Instagram have already come up with suggestions like Melted Envy, GMT Magma, Eruption, Eternal Gold, and even Cheeto Crumbs. That last one might not do the Rolex brand too much justice.
