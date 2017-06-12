Stradale Could Be The Name Of Dallara’s Road Car

Founded in 1972, Dallara
immediately became a household name in the world of motorsport. The manufacturer of the 2018 Indycar chassis, the Varano de' Melegari-based company is currently developing a road-going car that promises to be pretty damn exciting.
Boasting a mid-ship configuration and looks inspired by a sports prototype racing car, the Dallara road car hasn’t got a name yet. Autocar
thinks it will be baptized Stradale because of a recently filed trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Considering that it is developed to be driven on the public roads, Stradale (~road) is a befitting name for the soon-to-be-revealed model.
Another hint toward Dallara using the Stradale name is the stylized logo, which should look good as a badge. Slated to be shown to the public before the end of 2017, the Stradale will be a limited-production car designed to square off with the likes of the KTX X-Bow
. Of course, the Italian company will imbue plenty of motorsport know-how in it, all in the name of satisfying the keenest of drivers.
Expected to weigh 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds) or thereabout thanks to the extended use of composites, the Stradale will spawn a maximum of 120 copies per year. The beating heart of the lightweight newcomer is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. On the subject of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, word has it Dallara is looking to squeeze out as many as 400 ponies from the four-banger mill, which is gifted with an IWG twin-scroll turbocharger in applications such as the Focus RS
.
Based on spy photos of a pre-production prototype, complex aerodynamics will help the Stradale stick to the road in high-speed scenarios. The type of transmission Dallara will match to the powertrain, however, remains a mystery at this moment in time. A six-speed manual would be godsend, though.
Reportedly limited to 600 units in total (five-year production run), the Stradale will be the last car signed off by founder Gian Paolo Dallara.