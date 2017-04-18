2018 Dallara Sports Car Prototype Spotted on The Road, Looks Different

Dallara
, the Italian sports car specialist that is renowned on race tracks, plans to launch a production car
meant for public roads.
Our spy photographers
have captured a set of images of what appears to be the prototype of that vehicle. Previous reports, which initially confirmed the development of this automobile, announced the year 2017 as the one when the launch is scheduled to happen, but the Italians are secretive about their new project.
We can see that this is a two-seater, and that it has a pair of doors that either open upwards or with a “butterfly” mechanism. Dallara is expected to fit its sports car with a carbon fiber chassis, and it is supposed to be motorized by an inline-four cylinder turbocharged unit, which will have a high output. Some sources claim that the unit is sourced from Ford
, but that has not been officially confirmed.
The resulting product will be a low-volume production vehicle that will sell for over $100,000. It is meant for the purists of the car world who desire a sports car without unnecessary weight, and it seems that Dallara has set its eyes on developing a product for this niche.
The Italian two-seater is expected to rival the Alfa Romeo 4C, along with the KTM X-Bow
. The steering will not be assisted, sources say, and it will have a spartan interior.
Curb weight is supposed to be about 2,000 lbs (907 kg) in ready-to-drive condition, which would be enough to offer a quick ride if matched with a suitable engine. The exterior design, at least for the passenger compartment, reminds us of the P217, which is Dallara’s LMP2 car for the 2017 season (see video below).
You can observe a similar look for the glass surfaces around the cockpit, and we can presume that the doors are opened in the same way.
The rest of the road car is different, of course, because it has to comply with European road safety norms and regulations
. Expect to see the finished product by 2018, but it may not reach American shores.