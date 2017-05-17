Dallara Road Car Prototype Spotted With Less Camo, Should Be On Sale Next Year

autoevolution

17 May 2017, 8:21 UTC ·
Dallara is the name of an Italian brand that is well-known in racing, but less familiar in other fields.
Be prepared to hear the name of Gian Paolo Dallara more often, though, as the company he started back in 1972 is planning on building a road-going car, and it looks different from anything else on the road.

The prototype that was spied by our photographers resembles recent race car designs from the company that has won 15 out of 19 Indy 500s races entered.

A close look will reveal that the vehicle is not the biggest car on the road, and that it comes with rather small wheels and tires. Apparently, the creators of this sports car have adopted a philosophy that will allow them to offer a car that is as light as possible, and will get its grip from aerodynamic tweaks, not from large tires.

Its headlights are still under development, but the front end shows aggressive styling. It features a single wiper design, and comes with a massive rear wing that is fixed. This vehicle will be an appearance wherever it goes.

People may have seen a Ferrari or a Bugatti in real life, but the Dallara will be something that will appear “out of this world.” Do not get your hopes up on the prospect of buying one, because they will come in a limited series that will probably cost a hefty sum, in spite of reports that claim it will be positioned as a KTM X-Bow rival.

The unusually shaped glass dome that blends the windshield, side windows, A-pillars, and roof will probably require you to wear good sunglasses on each drive, but it is believed that it is worth the effort. According to rumors, the vehicle will weigh about 800 kilograms (1,763 lbs), and it could pack up to 400 HP.

Some sources claim that Dallara has acquired a 2.3-liter EcoBoost motor from Ford, which was then modified to provide over 350 HP. The precise figures are still under wraps, but 400 HP is a possibility with that unit, which could make the first road car from Dallara a beast on the road.
