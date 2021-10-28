Stock Subaru WRX STI Drag Races Hyundai Veloster N DCT, Guess Which Is Quicker?

Improved with an optional dual-clutch box for the 2021 model year, the Veloster N is pretty good value for the money. The four-door hatchback starts at $32,250 sans destination charge, and extras are very few and far between. The DCT, for example, retails at $1,500 over the stick shift.
A wet-clutch affair developed by a subsidiary of Hyundai by the name of Transys, the N DCT D8F48W flaunts a so-called N Grin Shift mode that improves the cog swapper’s response for 20 seconds while also increasing the turbocharger’s boost pressure by seven percent. N Power Shift is a highlight as well because this mode promises to mitigate torque reduction.
Under the hood, Hyundai equips the Veloster N with a direct-injected mill that cranks out a hearty 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) from 1,450 revolutions per minute. The automaker estimates a 60-mph time of 5.6 seconds, although independent reviewers have done better. On a prepped surface, you can also dip into the 4s by subtracting the first foot of rollout.
Given this information, does it come as a surprise the Veloster N whoops the previous-generation Subaru WRX STI over the quarter mile? The following video also demonstrates how much shifting counts in a straight-line showdown. Look closely, and you’ll notice how the front-wheel-drive Veloster N jolts ahead of the all-paw-drive Scooby on every single upshift.
Even from a roll, the South Korean challenger makes easy work of the Japanese stalwart. “I hate the transmission in this car,” said Sam CarLegion of the six-speed manual in the WRX STI, which is more than understandable. But guess what? Subaru has redesigned the WRX for MY 2022 with an optional CVT erroneously dubbed the Subaru Performance Transmission.
Obviously enough, the SPT plays second fiddle to a stepped automatic or a dual-clutch design in terms of acceleration. On the upside, 8-speed manual shifting can be accessed using the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
Under the hood, Hyundai equips the Veloster N with a direct-injected mill that cranks out a hearty 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) from 1,450 revolutions per minute. The automaker estimates a 60-mph time of 5.6 seconds, although independent reviewers have done better. On a prepped surface, you can also dip into the 4s by subtracting the first foot of rollout.
Given this information, does it come as a surprise the Veloster N whoops the previous-generation Subaru WRX STI over the quarter mile? The following video also demonstrates how much shifting counts in a straight-line showdown. Look closely, and you’ll notice how the front-wheel-drive Veloster N jolts ahead of the all-paw-drive Scooby on every single upshift.
Even from a roll, the South Korean challenger makes easy work of the Japanese stalwart. “I hate the transmission in this car,” said Sam CarLegion of the six-speed manual in the WRX STI, which is more than understandable. But guess what? Subaru has redesigned the WRX for MY 2022 with an optional CVT erroneously dubbed the Subaru Performance Transmission.
Obviously enough, the SPT plays second fiddle to a stepped automatic or a dual-clutch design in terms of acceleration. On the upside, 8-speed manual shifting can be accessed using the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.