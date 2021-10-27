1968 Mustang Bullitt Story: From Movie Prop to the Most Expensive Mustang Ever Sold

1969 Dodge Dart Drag Races 1969 Chevrolet Nova, Doesn't Stand a Chance

Of course, both nameplates came to life as a somewhat mundane vehicle in the 1960s. The Nova debuted as the Chevy II in 1962 and it didn't get a powerful V8 until 1966. By 1969, the Nova was already available with the big 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 rated at 375 horsepower.The Dart, on the other hand, was introduced as a full-size vehicle in 1960. Dodge downsized the nameplate to a midsize in 1962, but that didn't last long either, as the Dart shrunk to a compact in 1963. Much like the Nova, the Dart became available with big V8s, including the famed 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi toward the late 1960s.Today's classic muscle car drag race brings together a Dart and a Nova from the 1969 model year. A GTS 340 trim, the Mopar packs 275 horsepower, so it's not the most powerful of its kind. However, it features aggressive 4.30 rear gears. The Chevy is of the SS396 variety, meaning that it hides an L78 under the hood. The 6.5-liter V8 sends a whopping 375 horsepower to the rear wheels.Both cars are fitted with three-speed automatics, but the Nova is obviously the more powerful rig. On top of that, it's around 200 pounds (91 kg) lighter, so it's not all that surprising that it wins the race effortlessly.The Dart is actually off to a better start and stays in the lead halfway through the quarter-mile, but the Nova puts its 396 to good use and takes the lead in the second half. The Chevy posts a rather impressive 12.57-second ET, to go with a trap speed of 111 mph (179 kph). Despite the strong start, the Dart crosses the line a half-second slower. The 13.01-second pass sees the speedo lock at 104 mph (167 kph).I don't know about you, but I'd like to see a rematch with a Dart fitted with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8. It should make things a lot more interesting.