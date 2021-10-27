More on this:

Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Someone Gets Smoked

When it was introduced back in 2017, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was the quickest road-legal production car in the world from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) and down the quarter-mile. The drag-ready Mopar has since been surpassed by EVs like the Tesla Model S Plaid and Rimac Nevera, but it still remains one of the quickest out there. But is it faster than a Porsche 911 Turbo S? 6 photos



But the duel you are about to see below sees the latest



Still, since the Demon flexes a more powerful V8, it's an easy guess as to who will win this drag race, right? Well, not exactly. While it might not be as powerful, the Porsche 911 has a few other aces up its sleeve. It's also being manhandled by a driver that hits a near-perfect green light.



The first race sees the Demon taking the lead off the line, but the 911 catches up to score a narrow win by only 0.03 seconds. The second race debuts similarly, but the 911 doesn't have enough time to catch on to the Demon. The



With the cars tied after two races, the third encounter becomes the duel that separates the boys from the men. And the 911 Turbo S driver teaches the Demon a painful lesson about reaction times at the Christmas tree. Following a couple of reaction times in the 0.2-second bracket, the Porsche driver hits a near-perfect start, touching the gas pedal only 0.013 clicks after the lights went green.



It almost looks like he took a red light, but he didn't. And the lightning-fast reaction gives him a comfortable lead that results in a half-second advantage at the finish line. With the second win in the bag, the 911 takes the overall victory and proves that power isn't everything at the



