Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Someone Gets Smoked

Well, it depends on which Turbo S we're talking about, but the answer is yes when it comes to stock Porsches. The current-gen 911 Turbo S needs 2.7 seconds to hit 60 mph, which is almost a half-second slower than the Demon. When it comes to quarter-mile sprints, the German coupe needs around 10.1 seconds to cover the distance, also almost a half-second slower than the Dodge.But the duel you are about to see below sees the latest 911 Turbo S replaced by a previous, 911.2-gen model. I know it doesn't make a lot of sense since the older Turbo S is a tad slower, but there's a catch: thanks to a series of aftermarket mods, this 911 packs a bit more oomph than stock. Specifically, the beefed-up flat-six cranks out 620 wheel horsepower, significantly more than the 580-horsepower rating of its stock siblings.Still, since the Demon flexes a more powerful V8, it's an easy guess as to who will win this drag race, right? Well, not exactly. While it might not be as powerful, the Porsche 911 has a few other aces up its sleeve. It's also being manhandled by a driver that hits a near-perfect green light.The first race sees the Demon taking the lead off the line, but the 911 catches up to score a narrow win by only 0.03 seconds. The second race debuts similarly, but the 911 doesn't have enough time to catch on to the Demon. The Dodge takes the win by a tenth-second.With the cars tied after two races, the third encounter becomes the duel that separates the boys from the men. And the 911 Turbo S driver teaches the Demon a painful lesson about reaction times at the Christmas tree. Following a couple of reaction times in the 0.2-second bracket, the Porsche driver hits a near-perfect start, touching the gas pedal only 0.013 clicks after the lights went green.It almost looks like he took a red light, but he didn't. And the lightning-fast reaction gives him a comfortable lead that results in a half-second advantage at the finish line. With the second win in the bag, the 911 takes the overall victory and proves that power isn't everything at the drag strip