Spyshots: Likely BMW X7 M50i Shows the M Look

20 Mar 2018, 22:54 UTC
There's no way of knowing for sure if this is indeed the X7 M50i. However, the mild performance SUV will exist and is likely to look like this.
We have a pretty good understanding of the standard X7's body kit, as BMW has shown its pre-production units rolling off the line at Spartanburg. This clearly isn't it!

The bottom of the front bumper shows the same design we saw on the X3 and X4 M40i models, as well as on a specific version X2. The V-shaped aero element flanks enlarged plastic inserts that look like air intakes.

Just like the X3/X4, this flagship 7-seat SUV will feature an active grille. Despite their gigantic size, the two kidneys will be drag-free at high speed, when active shutters will block the flow of air.

The blue brake calipers are basically what gives this X7 away as an M Performance model. Sure, you're going to be able to order ventilated discs as an option, but this seems to be the maximum diameter that fits inside the wheel. The back end shows another similarity to the X3 M40i/d: squared-off exhaust tips with a little notch at the bottom. The difference is the mufflers are recessed into the bumper.

For a sportier look, this massive SUV has a bit of aero around its tailgate glass as well. On the chassis front, we're likely to see at least two suspension configurations, normal adaptive shocks, and an M-tuned air ride.

BMW has already trademarked the X7 M50, but we don't know what letter is placed at the end. Given that the 7-seat SUV has been built to satisfy the cravings of American buyers, we doubt there's going to be a diesel. And frankly, we're not too upset about that. Even though the quad-turbo 3-liter is interesting, a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 can be tuned more easily.

Our of the box, this should have north of 450 horsepower, the same as in the M550i. If sold in Europe, the engine will need the Otto particle filter and thus won't be available until 2019.
