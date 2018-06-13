Spyshots: 2019 Audi A6 allroad quattro Starts Testing

NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

Audi is making more SUVs than ever before. Last year one in every ten models they sold in America was a Q5, with the Q8 coming close behind. But just like Volvo , the four-ring brand isn't ready to give up on lifted wagons yet. 9 photos



At a glance, this looks like an ordinary Avant model. It's not lifted and lacks the black body cladding. However, the fender flared give it away.



What sets the A6 version of the allroad apart from its rivals is the fact that it's available with air suspension. So jacking it up could be as easy as pressing a button. There's no shortage of rivals, now that Mercedes added the E-Class All-Terrain to its roster. So Audi is unlikely to give up on its off-roading enhancements.



We want to say that the major advantage of the A6 allroad over an SUV is trunk space, but it's not. The cargo volume should be 565 liters with the seats up or 1,680 liters once they are folded down. A Q5 offers 550/1510 liters. This is a car you buy strictly for the looks or because you don't want an SUV.



Interestingly, the



So what about the engines? Well, they should be carried over from the regular A6, and most will be of the TDI variety. The V6 units will have a mild-hybrid 48V electric system while the 2.0-liter groups have yet to be disclosed.



Interestingly, the E-Class All-Terrain handly beats Audi in the cargo department with a massive 670/1,820 liters. And it's also available with adaptive air suspension.