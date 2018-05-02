Mercedes-Benz E 400 d 4Matic All-Terrain Confirmed to Get OM 656 Engine

Introduced in 2017 with the facelifted S-Class, the OM 656 is the latest and the greatest turbo diesel rolled out by Mercedes-Benz. An inline-six displacing 2,925 cubic centimeters, the engine is crucial “to achieving the global climate goals” of the automaker.
For the time being, the OM 656 is available in two output classes. In the S 350 d, you’re looking at 286 metric horsepower and 600 Nm of torque. Leveling up to the S 400 d equals 340 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque, translating to the “most powerful series production car diesel engine” ever offered by the German brand.
According to Mercedes-Benz Passion, the E-Class All-Terrain will receive the engine in the third quarter of 2018 “at the earliest.” In regard to output, the OM 656 should mirror the specifications of the E 400 d Sedan, CLS 400 d, and S 400 d. The arrival of the 2.9-liter turbo diesel is a welcomed change from the 2.0-liter turbo diesel in the E 220 d and the 3.0-liter V6 in the E 350 d, for all the right reasons.
Not only does the OM 656 have more power and torque than the V6 it replaces, but it also happens to be more economical in both city and highway driving. The three-pointed star quotes an improvement in fuel efficiency of “up to six percent,” made possible by special traits such as the Camtronic variable valve-lift control, Nanoslide coating of the cylinder walls, and the exhaust-gas aftertreatment system.
As it’s the case with the E 400 d 4Matic Estate, the E 400 d 4Matic All-Terrain will come as standard with the automaker’s electronically-controlled all-wheel-drive system. In the case of the E 63 S, the 4Matic+ system has a drive mode that sends all of the engine’s suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle of the car.
The E-Class All-Terrain, meanwhile, is not a compromise between family-hauling estate and lifestyle-oriented SUV. Designed to rival the Volvo V90 Cross Country and Audi A6 allroad, the All-Terrain has a variable ground clearance of between 121 and 156 millimeters. For the occasional venture off the beaten path, this variant of the E-Class will do just fine.
