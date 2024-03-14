Sprinter Camper Van Is a Luxurious Hotel Room on Wheels With a Clean, Minimalist Design

I love writing about camper vans with unique aesthetics. Today, I stumbled upon one with a minimalist design that reminds you of a deluxe hotel. In fact, its interior design was inspired by a fancy hotel. Let's take a look at it.
Today's creation was made by Brooklyn Campervans. This Brooklyn-based company specializes in camper conversion based on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. It aims to create beautifully designed smart homes that can comfortably maneuver both the city and the mountains.
I've written about multiple Brooklyn Campervans projects, so as soon as I saw this one, I knew I was in for an awesome mobile home. What we have here is a 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 170" wheelbase. It sports a four-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel, and it's finished in Stone Grey paint.
Before we take a look at its premium interior, let's check out the exterior accessories. On the roof, you'll discover a Unaka roof rack holding a StarLink on a custom bracket, a Fiamma awning, and 800 W solar panels. Furthermore, on the passenger side, you'll find powered running boards and sliding windows. Oh, and one very useful feature is a 360-degree camera system.
Now, let's move on inside. The interior design was inspired by the M.UO.CO hotel in Porto, Portugal. The hotel boasts a style that blends old and new elements to create a minimalistic and striking design. It has an earthy color palette that can also be seen inside this camper van.
Both the driver and passenger seats can be swiveled. Other notable details in the driver's cabin are a rear-view mirror with an integrated camera and a spacious headliner shelf.
Behind them, the company installed a bench with two seats complete with seatbelts, as well as a table. This is where you can work on your laptop, enjoy a meal, or play board games. Moreover, you can use two overhead cabinets for storage.
This is where you'll notice the first distinctive design elements of this van. The seating area has a striking lime-wash wall, which gives the space a cozy feel. Furthermore, the table has a walnut finish, like other features in this mobile home. They match the van's dark vinyl floors and blend perfectly with the off-white ceiling.
Next, we have the kitchen, which was split in two. One part features a beautiful walnut countertop offering plenty of space, a two-burner induction stove, and an 80-liter (21-gallon) Dometic fridge. What's more, an EcoFlow power station control panel, two outlets, a Webasto diesel heater controller, and dimmable light switches are integrated into the kitchen wall.
Opposite the countertop, you'll find the wet bathroom. I love its aesthetic, as one of its walls is finished with gorgeous Terracotta tiles. It comes with a shower, a removable dry-flush toilet, and a Nautilus self-cleaning door. By the way, water in this tiny home on wheels is provided by a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank connected to a 2.5-gallon (9-liter) heater, and it ends up in an under-mounted 10-gallon (38-liter) greywater tank.
The other part of the kitchen is located between the bathroom and the bedroom. It boasts a deep white quartz sink with a gold faucet, a cabinet where the water heater is housed, and an overhead cabinet hiding a microwave. Next to it, there's a release switch for the greywater tank.
To access the garage, you can use a small sliding door, or you can open the two rear doors. The garage houses the power and plumbing systems. I already told you about plumbing in this van, so let me tell you more about how you can power all the appliances inside. The electrical system is built on the EcoFlow infrastructure, featuring 10 kWh of power, an inverter, and other components.
All in all, Brooklyn Campervans created a genuinely luxurious mobile home. It's not just good-looking, but it also packs many features that make van life as comfortable as possible.
I've written about multiple Brooklyn Campervans projects, so as soon as I saw this one, I knew I was in for an awesome mobile home. What we have here is a 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 170" wheelbase. It sports a four-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel, and it's finished in Stone Grey paint.
Before we take a look at its premium interior, let's check out the exterior accessories. On the roof, you'll discover a Unaka roof rack holding a StarLink on a custom bracket, a Fiamma awning, and 800 W solar panels. Furthermore, on the passenger side, you'll find powered running boards and sliding windows. Oh, and one very useful feature is a 360-degree camera system.
Now, let's move on inside. The interior design was inspired by the M.UO.CO hotel in Porto, Portugal. The hotel boasts a style that blends old and new elements to create a minimalistic and striking design. It has an earthy color palette that can also be seen inside this camper van.
This rig is meant to seat four people and sleep three. As soon as you enter, you'll notice the interior feels very spacious. Brooklyn Campervans opted for an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living space.
Both the driver and passenger seats can be swiveled. Other notable details in the driver's cabin are a rear-view mirror with an integrated camera and a spacious headliner shelf.
Behind them, the company installed a bench with two seats complete with seatbelts, as well as a table. This is where you can work on your laptop, enjoy a meal, or play board games. Moreover, you can use two overhead cabinets for storage.
This is where you'll notice the first distinctive design elements of this van. The seating area has a striking lime-wash wall, which gives the space a cozy feel. Furthermore, the table has a walnut finish, like other features in this mobile home. They match the van's dark vinyl floors and blend perfectly with the off-white ceiling.
The area also serves a double purpose. After dinner is over, you can remove the seat's two headrests and fold it down. Then, if you swivel the driver's seat, you can create an additional sleeping spot. It's not very long, so it's ideal for accommodating a child.
Next, we have the kitchen, which was split in two. One part features a beautiful walnut countertop offering plenty of space, a two-burner induction stove, and an 80-liter (21-gallon) Dometic fridge. What's more, an EcoFlow power station control panel, two outlets, a Webasto diesel heater controller, and dimmable light switches are integrated into the kitchen wall.
Opposite the countertop, you'll find the wet bathroom. I love its aesthetic, as one of its walls is finished with gorgeous Terracotta tiles. It comes with a shower, a removable dry-flush toilet, and a Nautilus self-cleaning door. By the way, water in this tiny home on wheels is provided by a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank connected to a 2.5-gallon (9-liter) heater, and it ends up in an under-mounted 10-gallon (38-liter) greywater tank.
The other part of the kitchen is located between the bathroom and the bedroom. It boasts a deep white quartz sink with a gold faucet, a cabinet where the water heater is housed, and an overhead cabinet hiding a microwave. Next to it, there's a release switch for the greywater tank.
Like most camper vans, the rear is occupied by the bedroom. This unit has a full-size bed designed to sleep people from side to side. Moreover, you'll find a slide-screen window on each side, USB outlets, and two overhead cabinets. The cool thing about the bedroom is that one part of it, the one nearest to the rear doors, can be lifted to transform the bed into a couch.
To access the garage, you can use a small sliding door, or you can open the two rear doors. The garage houses the power and plumbing systems. I already told you about plumbing in this van, so let me tell you more about how you can power all the appliances inside. The electrical system is built on the EcoFlow infrastructure, featuring 10 kWh of power, an inverter, and other components.
All in all, Brooklyn Campervans created a genuinely luxurious mobile home. It's not just good-looking, but it also packs many features that make van life as comfortable as possible.