Spotted 2022 Ford Maverick Comparison Galore: Bronco, Ranger, And F-150 Join in

Last year it was the 2021 Bronco that was considered the game-changer. Now it's the bite-sized 2022 Maverick pickup truck doing the rounds among Blue Oval aficionados. And, of course, there's a benchmark for all of them.



Naturally, every time there’s a new truck out there one of the most important



So, there’s a logical need for spotted examples to relate to some of their siblings whenever possible. And this time around the good folks over at Maverick Truck Club outdid themselves. They managed to capture the 2022 Maverick



The



That would be the mighty 2021 Ford F-150. After all, the F-Series has been around since back in 1948 and the full-size pickup trucks have been darlings of the American automotive market ever since. So much so that it took the sales crown for the segment back in 1977 and then overall in 1981 and never gave it back.Naturally, every time there’s a new truck out there one of the most important benchmarks would be the latest interpretation of the ubiquitous F-Series. Now in its fourteenth generation and ready for its own electric F-150 Lightning revolution, the bar has been set as high as it gets. Well, for the upcoming 2022 Maverick owners it’s also about how wide and long it can be compared to the newly minted compact truck.So, there’s a logical need for spotted examples to relate to some of their siblings whenever possible. And this time around the good folks over at Maverick Truck Club outdid themselves. They managed to capture the 2022 Maverick alongside the 2021 Bronco as well as the Ranger and F-150 truck siblings. Granted, they’re not all bundled together, but we’ll just take what’s available and not frown about it.The first case of a spotted 2022 Maverick is all about an Area 51 XLT that was caught parked alongside a Cactus Gray 2021 Bronco (there’s also an Area 51 Bronco and a Cyber Orange further down the line). The size difference between the two is obvious even if we’re not dealing with the best angle. Next up comes a couple of 2022 Mavericks – one dressed up in Oxford White and the other sporting the elusive Carbonized Gray XLT. This time around they make up the ideal Blue Oval pickup trio, with the bite-sized truck sitting either beside or in between the Ranger and F-150. Now it’s probably easier to make the correct choice between these four models... just don’t say, Wrangler!