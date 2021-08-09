Mars Dune Alpha to Take Crews to Mars Right Here on Earth, Perfect Humans Wanted

A journey that, like all other dangerous endeavors of recent times, will begin at first here on Earth.
Currently, the world’s space agencies are engaged in a race to the Moon. Unlike during the previous space race, the satellite is not seen as the destination, but just a pit stop en route to the ultimate target of our generation, Mars.
Although the Artemis program is yet to deliver tangible results – the first mission is scheduled for later this year – work on everything that will be needed for our trip to Mars has already begun.
In 2022, NASA will kick off something called the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA). That would be three one-year simulations of how human life could be on the Martian surface, aiming to determine “the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.”
All three mock missions to Mars will take place at the Johnson Space Center, inside a 1,700-square-foot (160 square meters) module called Mars Dune Alpha. This facility will be 3D printed by a company that has long been in the business of doing such things, ICON.
ICON described the facility as “the highest-fidelity simulated habitat ever constructed by humans.” It comprises four private crew quarters at on one end of the habitat, and dedicated workstations, medical and food-growing stations at the other end, with living spaces in between.
For furniture, Mars Dune Alpha will use both fixed and movable items, allowing for the habitat to be reconfigured to meet whatever requirements have to be met at any given time. Lighting, temperature, and sound control will all be customizable as well, giving the people going in for one year the best comfort possible.
Speaking of people, last week NASA officially kicked off the selection process for the crew that will make up the CHAPEA missions - each will need four members.
As per the details announced by the space agency, the first one-year physical travel to the Johnson Space Center and imagined trip to Mars would begin in 2022. Not anyone can apply, as there are of course some conditions that must be met.
First off, applicants must be healthy, non-smoking, and aged between 30 and 55 years old. They must also be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, and proficient in English to allow easy communication between the crew and mission control.
As far as non-physical requirements go, applicants must have a master's degree from an accredited institution in a STEM field, including engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics,
Two or more years of related professional experience in a STEM field, or at least 1,000 hours pilot-in-command time on jet aircraft are also required.
NASA does not allow food supplements (although it will supply vitamin D) for the one year duration of the mission, and the crew will have to eat a spaceflight-like diet, although details on what that means were not provided.
All these requirements must be met because, just like in the case of the real mission, people will be alone and will have to perform perfectly a variety of tasks, including spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchanging communications as if on the far away Red Planet.
NASA warns that even with all the safeguards in place, the crew may experience “minor discomforts and low level radiation exposure from x-rays during medical exams, and physical injury or a highly unlikely chance of death.” NASA says it will take it as much as 13 months to screen through the applicants. Those selected will receive compensation, but no details on that were provided either.
But most importantly, they'll be the first to experience life on Mars, and that without even going all the way up there. Full details on that here.
