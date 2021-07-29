Ford Maverick Bed Size Gets Taped Inside F-150 Cargo Area For Quick Comparison

In between Ford’s second-quarter financial report and all the spotted examples, there is no shortage of good news surrounding the bite-sized 2022 Maverick truck. After all, the Blue Oval seems to nail one home run after another in the SUV and pickup truck segments... at least in terms of reservations and fan hype.
Ford officially revealed its F-150 Lightning electric pickup has already racked up 120k reservations since it was unveiled back in May. One can easily remember the hype was equally high for the 2021 Bronco SUV just one year ago, and the 2022 Maverick is apparently following in their footsteps. As such, according to a report from the good folks over at the Maverick Truck Club, a Ford official mentioned during the financial results webcast the latter is already in the vicinity of 80k reservations.
And that can only mean there are a lot more people expecting the little pickup truck. With unanswered questions. Some of them were handled even better than Ford by local dealership professionals with a knack for social media. Others were taken head-on by forum dwellers. Let’s take the case of user maxpaine1337, who went old school on a particularly important aspect.
Since the reveal of the 2022 Maverick, we have noticed that many of the potential customers have been looking to benchmark the compact truck against the mighty F-150 instead of the next sibling in line for the pickup market throne – aka the Ranger. But it’s only natural, considering the F-Series' decades-old market success and the fact that Ford’s Ranger is not the segment leader in its category.
So, with the Maverick and F-150 both being pickup trucks, he set to find out how does the cargo areas compare to each other. To his aid, the age-old tape measurements. As a side note, the Maverick dimensions were taped off against a 5.5-feet (1.67-meter) F-150 cargo bed and it seems the perspective is quite satisfying for some of the fellow Maverick fans. So, there you go, another conundrum that was settled without too much hustle.
And that can only mean there are a lot more people expecting the little pickup truck. With unanswered questions. Some of them were handled even better than Ford by local dealership professionals with a knack for social media. Others were taken head-on by forum dwellers. Let’s take the case of user maxpaine1337, who went old school on a particularly important aspect.
Since the reveal of the 2022 Maverick, we have noticed that many of the potential customers have been looking to benchmark the compact truck against the mighty F-150 instead of the next sibling in line for the pickup market throne – aka the Ranger. But it’s only natural, considering the F-Series' decades-old market success and the fact that Ford’s Ranger is not the segment leader in its category.
So, with the Maverick and F-150 both being pickup trucks, he set to find out how does the cargo areas compare to each other. To his aid, the age-old tape measurements. As a side note, the Maverick dimensions were taped off against a 5.5-feet (1.67-meter) F-150 cargo bed and it seems the perspective is quite satisfying for some of the fellow Maverick fans. So, there you go, another conundrum that was settled without too much hustle.