Speeding Cyclist Misses a Turn, Hits a Wall And Does a Complete Flip Over It

One cyclist from a small village in the U.K. had the worst luck at navigating a turn while speeding, so he hit a wall instead, did a complete flip over it and faceplanted in someone’s front yard. 11 photos



It happened in Barnsley, U.K., and there is video to prove it. The funniest part about the story is not the fall, which seems painful enough to daze the cyclist, Ricky Murphy, for several good minutes, but the fact that Murphy and the man in whose yard he crashed are friends.John Heavey tells the Daily Mail that he was at work when his 10-year-old son called him to say someone had been stabbed in their front yard, which was full of people. When Heavey got home, the yard was empty but there was blood everywhere, so he checked CCTV to see what happened.He almost couldn’t believe it when he saw Murphy approaching the bend at high speed and then flipping over the wall, to land on his face in the yard. After impact, which was so strong Murphy lost both shoes, he just lay there, on the ground. He didn’t get up until he was helped by witnesses, who also recovered his shoes and his bike.During all this commotion, Heavey’s dog doesn’t even flinch. It doesn’t move when Murphy comes crashing next to it (quite literally so), or when the yard becomes packed with people, all talking at the same time.On the bright side, Heavey says Murphy was ok after the initial shock. He didn’t need to be hospitalized and actually found the whole thing hilarious.“'He's the brunt of all the jokes now. We've been having a few giggles - I think all of the village has had a good laugh,” Heavey tells the Mail. “He's a bit of a sport, but he was fine - he didn't go to hospital or anything. He'd scraped his face and bashed his nose a bit, but he was back in the pub afterwards having a pint.”“He just took the bend a bit too sharp I think. I don't even know if he has any brakes,” Heavey continues. “He tried to get down the passageway but obviously missed and hit the wall instead. The neighbors helped him up and looked after him.”The dog, a 15-year-old border collie, didn’t help at all, as you can see for yourself. So, if you’re to take anything from this video, take this: number 1, this pooch is terrible as a guard dog, and number 2, always wear protective gear when you’re out biking . Murphy would have been saved a lot of blood and pain if he had.