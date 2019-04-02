autoevolution

NYPD Cop Fired For Citing Nonexistent Cyclist on Fake Offense, Charging Overtime

A criminal mastermind, he was not. A cop from the New York Police Department lost his job after he got caught trying to milk the clock by writing fake citations in fake names for fake offenses, and he pleaded guilty in exchange for a conditional discharge.
We expect our finest to be, at the very least, law-abiding citizens. Sure, corners may be occasionally bent, but at least there’s no breaking of the law. Varon Shepard is not one of those: the 49-year-old now-former police officer was caught trying to milk the clock in the hope of billing the department extra, for overtime that he made up. At least one instance is being made public to the media.

On February 25, Shepard was at headquarters until 12.45 a.m., his supervisor said in a report presented to a judge in a Manhattan Criminal Court last week, the NY Post informs. However, at 11.00 a.m., Shepard wrote a citation for a cyclist, which meant that either the cyclist was riding his bike inside the building or he (Shepard) had made the whole thing up. You see where this is going.

“An NYPD cop has resigned after writing a phony ticket for an imaginary bike rider - and then, in an amazing display of chutzpah, billing the department for four hours of overtime,” the publication writes. “Varon Shepard, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court to filing a false instrument. He was given a conditional discharge – the condition was quitting his job.”

An investigation determined that the name on the citation, Carlos DeJesus, was a fake one, as was the address listed, leaving Shepard with no other choice but to admit to wrongdoing and hope for the best.

The report doesn’t say whether the investigation revealed other such instances of Shepard’s attempt to make a few extra bucks by billing overtime he never worked.
