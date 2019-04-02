America to Return to the Moon Much Sooner than Planned

NYPD Cop Fired For Citing Nonexistent Cyclist on Fake Offense, Charging Overtime

A criminal mastermind, he was not. A cop from the New York Police Department lost his job after he got caught trying to milk the clock by writing fake citations in fake names for fake offenses, and he pleaded guilty in exchange for a conditional discharge. 57 photos



On February 25, Shepard was at headquarters until 12.45 a.m., his supervisor said in a report presented to a judge in a Manhattan Criminal Court last week, the



“An NYPD cop has resigned after writing a phony ticket for an imaginary bike rider - and then, in an amazing display of chutzpah, billing the department for four hours of overtime,” the publication writes. “Varon Shepard, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court to filing a false instrument. He was given a conditional discharge – the condition was quitting his job.”



An investigation determined that the name on the citation, Carlos DeJesus, was a fake one, as was the address listed, leaving Shepard with no other choice but to admit to wrongdoing and hope for the best.



